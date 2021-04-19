We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers has welcomed his second child after girlfriend Talia Oatway gives birth.

The reality star has welcomed another boy, which the couple has named Maddox, following his birth which happened five-and-a-half weeks before the due date.

The couple is already parents to their first-born son Romeo, who arrived 12 months ago on 11th April.

Aaron, 33, took to Instagram to share the news with fans via his Instastory when he wrote, ‘Baby has arrived, Talia and baby doing amazing,’ followed by a string of besotted heart emojis.

He then teased fans with a glimpse of the newborn in the hospital in a boomerang video clip which showed him cradling Maddox, followed by a selection of close-up shots to reveal more details including the weight and unusual baby name.

‘Welcome to the world baby Maddox.’ he wrote. ‘He’s 5 and half weeks early but he’s a healthy 5.5lbs and Mam and baby doing amazing.’

Both Aaron and Talia had kept fans updated with the pregnancy by documenting the long labour after she was taken into hospital several weeks early as the baby wasn’t due to arrive until May.

Aaron shared a snap from one of their last date nights and captioned it, ‘Last night literally was our last date night for a while, I think the hot food broke Talia’s waters early this morning.’

And Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers has commented on the likeness to son Romeo, one. He wrote, ‘Daddy loves you son!! Is it just me or is he Romeos double.’ And fans agreed. One wrote, ‘They are twins!!!’ Another put, ‘Awww huge congratulations to u all. He is beautiful,’ and a third added, ‘He’s Romeo’s double.’

Meanwhile, Talia was quick to let her fans know what was happening before the birth, she uploaded a note which read, ‘Baby Chalmers incoming anytime during tonight or early morning.’

The star, who was unaware if she was having a boy or a girl, was also seen laying in the hospital bed rubbing her head, and she captioned it, ‘Feel rough as hell, not even going to use a filter as I’m sure you mums know what it feels like right now.’

And she later shared a snap of her holding her newborn son, and lovingly captioned it, ‘First time I’ve been able to hold you son. Over the moon @aaroncgshore’

The new arrival is Talia’s third child, with the influencer also mum Siennah, seven, from a previous relationship and just four months after welcoming their son Romeo the couple split following a rocky three-year romance but rekindled their relationship.