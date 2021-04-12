We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford has confirmed he is expecting his first child with fiancée Paige Yeomans.

The 26-year-old Blackpool based cast member, who regularly leaves Gogglebox fans in stitches with his telly wisecracks, shared an ultrasound scan photo on Instagram with his face edited on, to reveal the fantastic news.

‘I do have a hunch the baby might look like me…..@paigeyeomans_ @sophiesandiford1,’ Pete wrote, tagging future wife Paige and sister Sophie, who is the second half of Gogglebox’s Sandiford sibling duo.

Pete and Sophie also made a sweet announcement on Friday night’s episode of the Channel 4 smash hit.

“I am actually going to be a dad to somebody,” Pete said, while Sophie held up the ultrasound picture, asking, “My niece or nephew. Does it look like me?”

“No, it’s going to be good looking. Hopefully it looks like Paige,” Pete responded.

Pete’s Instagram page was flooded with congratulatory messages from his Gogglebox co-stars.

‘Massive congratulations to you and Paige 😍👏 you’ll have to start making dad jokes now 😆,’ wrote Leeds lass Ellie Warner, while sister Izzi chipped in, ‘🤣🤣 congratulations you two so happy for you!! Just to add to Ellie- and Dad dancing!! 🕺.’

Tom Jr of the Manchester-based Malones wrote, ‘Congratulations mate!!! Happy for you!!!‘

Die hard Gogglebox fans will know that the Sandifords are actually relatives of the Chuckle brothers and their great uncle Paul Chuckle made sure to send his love.

‘A very pretty baby mate 😂 … congratulations to you and Paige, fantastic news ❤️ #greatgreatunclepaul,’ he sweetly penned.

Pete and Paige’s baby news comes shortly after they confirmed their engagement in February.

Video of the Week

Pete had kept his romance with Paige rather private until he shared a photo of her on Instagram back in October.

‘My Mrs and best mate what more could I ask for 🥰, don’t worry @sophiesandiford1 you are a close second best friend 😂 This was taken last year FYI,’ he wrote beside a sweet selfie, confirming the huge step in their romance.