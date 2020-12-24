We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper is set to be grilled in upcoming reality show which will air on Boxing Day.

The popular sofa-star hit headlines earlier this month with her incredible weight loss transformation, is set to delight fans with her on-screen return.

If you can’t wait to watch the new series of ITVs Dancing On Ice, then new reality show Celebs Go Skating is set to feed your hunger for novice ice skaters. Hosted by former Dancing On Ice pro Alex Murphy, who won the 2020 series last April with celebrity contestant Joe Swash, the series will start on YouTube on Boxing Day.

But there’s a twist – the celebrities like Amy, who have been lined up to take part won’t only be judged by viewers at home on their ice skating ability, they will be grilled on the ice by Alex, who is determined to get all the secrets out of them. Each week a brand new celebrity will take to the ice to skate and talk about everything from career highs and lows to relationships without falling flat on their faces.

Produced by Inside Trak and written and directed by Sheridan de Myers – among the other stars taking part is Blue singer Antony Costa, Tanya Bardsley, Shaughna Phillips, Instagram star NoLay, Kelsey Stratford, YouTube duo Woody and Kleiny and Love Island’s Amy Hart.

Alex explained, “I’ve skated with some tough boys before, Joe Swash, Brian McFadden, Kem Cetiney, but nobody has even taken me down except for Tanya Bardsley. She literally climbed on top of me and knocked me down and I fell on top of her. Tanya was like Bambi, she had never skated before and was the only interview we had to do sitting down on the side of the rink. But those celebrities feel so vulnerable on the ice they don’t know what they’re saying, so they told me some really good stuff.”

The ice rink appears to be a favourite place to host a new show after The Real Full Monty stars got their skates on to strip for charity earlier this month.

Amy previously shared a snap from filming and captioned it, ‘Imma green screen laughing machine. Had the best day on Sunday filming @celebsgoskating with @almurph18@theinsidetrak can’t wait for you guys to see what we’ve got in store for you.’

To tune in to the reality show visit Celebs Go Skating and see what secrets they spill on ice.