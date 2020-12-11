We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has shocked her followers by showing off a stunning transformation as she shared a snap from her upcoming show Celebs Go Skating.

The reality star shared a photo of herself in front of a green screen on Instagram, looking like she’d had a big makeover.

Her usual frizzy hair had been blow dried into smooth, bouncy curls, her makeup was beautiful, and she was also sporting a new nose piercing.

Amy captioned the picture, ‘Imma green screen laughing machine.

‘Had the best day on Sunday filming @celebsgoskating with @almurph18@theinsidetrak can’t wait for you guys to see what we’ve got in store for you.’

Amy’s followers quickly rushed to comment on how good she looked, including Georgina Elliott from The Circle, commenting with three love-heart eyes emojis.

Another fan simply wrote, ‘Beautiful.’

And a third commented, ‘You look amazing xxxx.’

Earlier this year, Amy and her dad Jonathan – who starred together on Gogglebox – lost a whopping three stone each after undertaking Musclefood’s Do The Unthinkable healthy eating plan.

Amy also credited going to the gym with the three stone weight loss and told The Sun: “I want it to be a long term thing and I want it to be forever.

“I feel a lot better, my energy levels a lot higher, I can do more things.”

Jonathan tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year, and Amy thinks the weight loss is part of the reason her dad managed to overcome the illness.

Video of the Week

Speaking to The Sun, she said, “If we hadn’t lost the six stone last year when we did, could this have been a different outcome for us? I just don’t know.

“It’s public knowledge that in most cases, the healthier you are when you contract Coronavirus, the more likely you are to survive. I can’t even begin to think about what might have happened to dad – and to me – if we hadn’t changed our lives last year.”