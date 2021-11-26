We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Harry Potter star Scarlett Bryne is pregnant with twins after she and her husband Cooper Hefner announced the lovely news.

The 31-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles as Slytherin student Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter series and as Nora Hildegard in The Vampire Diaries, is already a mum to a daughter Betsy Rose, one, who she has with Cooper.

But this latest pregnancy has surprised them, as she is pregnant with not one baby but two.

Scarlett, 31, shared a sweet family photo, which showed her holding Betsy in her arms while wearing a figure-hugging cream jumper dress that revealed her growing bump.

She captioned the touching family snap, ‘Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving.’

Scarlett and Cooper got engaged in 2015 and married four years later. In 2020 they announced they were expecting their first child and just over a year later they have another two children on the way.

At the time of their daughter’s birth, Cooper shared, ‘We are overwhelmed with joy to share that our daughter, Betsy Rose Hefner, has arrived. We look forward to being home and spending time together as a family in the days and weeks ahead.’

Cooper, 30, who is the son of Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner, also took to Instagram to share the happy news alongside the same photo of him with his wife and their 15-month-old daughter Betsy.

He captioned the photograph, ‘Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring. We couldn’t be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins. A very Happy Thanksgiving to all.’

Cooper’s stepmother Crystal Hefner, his father Hugh’s third wife, commented on his post, ‘Great photo. Happy thanksgiving and congratulations.’

Cooper is the youngest of the Playboy mogul’s four children, and left his father’s firm in 2019 to launch his own media company, before branching out into politics as he launched a campaign to run for the US Senate.

Last Thanksgiving the couple uploaded a festive snap with their first-born Betsy who was much younger and captioned it, ‘Happy Holidays’.

Scarlett landed the role of Pansy Parkinson in 2009 for the sixth film in the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, before reprising her role in the final two films of the series.

And news that Harry Potter’s Scarlett Bryne is expecting twins has been warmly welcomed by fans.

One fan wrote, ‘Best news! Huge congrats! Those are lucky babies!! ❤️’

Another fan put, ‘Omg!!!!! Twins!!!! Congratulations’

And a third fan warned, ‘Good luck with twins guys! 😅 Congratulations 🔥🙌❤️❤️❤️.’

You can watch a young Scarlett giving an interview about her Harry Potter days in the clip below…

Wonder if there will be any wizardry-inspired baby names in the pipeline?