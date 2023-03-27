Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe to become first-time dad as he confirms partner Erin Darke is pregnant

Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe is set to become a first-time dad after he confirmed his partner Erin Darke is pregnant with their first baby.

The Harry Potter star has been dating Erin for 10 years after they met on the set of 2013 film Kill Your Darlings where they played on-screen love interests.

The Harry Potter child star has inspired some Harry Potter baby names over the years after starring in the popular franchise and now the couple are expecting their first child together with a representative for Daniel confirming the happy news to PEOPLE (opens in new tab).

And while Daniel isn't officially on social media, fans left their comments of congratulations on fan accounts.

One fan said, "Congratulations Daniel & Erin! Hope both Erin & bubs are healthy and doing well. Super stoked for you both."

Another fan put, "Baby Potter on the way"

And a third fan added, "I’m so excited what a joy to become a parent."

It comes after Daniel previously revealed how happy he was. He said in an interview, "I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade, pretty much."

Daniel and Erin also worked together on movies Don't Think Twice (2016) and Miracle Workers (season 3) but didn't plan on making it a regular thing.

"We definitely like [working together], but it's not something we want to do all the time," he said.

He revealed that since they both write, he'd like to write with his other half at some point in the future.

Speaking about the possibility of children, Daniel admitted to Newsweek in October, he "wouldn't want fame for my kid". He added, "I want my kids, if and when they exist…I would love them to be around film sets. A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.' Some part of this, but not from that."

Daniel isn't the only Harry Potter star to hit parenthood. Their baby comes after co-star Jessie Cave was pregnant (opens in new tab)- having given birth to her fourth child last year.

Also Scarlett Bryne has three children, after previously falling pregnant with twins (opens in new tab) in 2021.

Devon Murray (opens in new tab) also announced in 2020 he was expecting his first child and welcomed the baby (opens in new tab) in early 2021.

Daniel is starring in Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway and you can watch a promo video above.

Congratulations!