Harry Potter star Devon Murray has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey Quinn.

The actor, who played Seamus Finnigan in the smash hit Harry Potter film franchise, became a father when his baby son was born on January 2nd.

The Irish film star took to social media to reveal the fantastic news, confirming his little boy’s name in a lovely message.

‘Yesterday 2/1/21 my life changed forever. Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy ‘Cooper Michael Murray’ weighing 6lbs 10oz,’ he penned on Instagram besides an image of the baby wrapped in a blue blanket, with a congratulatory card and a cupcake in the foreground.

‘Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end. It still hasn’t sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy.

‘I can’t wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family. I’m so amazed by Shannon and she is now my Hero,’ he added.

‘I’m so proud of her for everything she has gone through. I can’t wait to have you both home. It’s so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breathe ❤️🍼👶🏻.’

Devon’s Harry Potter co-stars made sure to send their love in light of the new arrival.

Luna Lovegood actress Evanna Lynch commented to say, ‘Yayyyy beautiful news!!!! Congratulations Devon and Shannon!!! 💕.’

Meanwhile, James Phelps who played Fred Weasley in the films added, ‘Huge congratulations mate. Hope Cooper and Shannon are home soon. 🍾.’

Devon and Shannon announced they were set to become parents last year, posting a photo of the baby’s ultrasound scan online back in July, confirming that the baby was due on January 14th – meaning he arrived a little earlier than planned.

‘Baby Murray – 14th of January 2021,’ Devon wrote next to the snap of a cute elephant onesie and the scan pics.