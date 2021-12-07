Where to watch And Just Like That in the UK and who are the new cast members?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the premiere date just days away, many viewers are keen to know where to watch And Just Like That…in the UK.

For Sex and the City fans – it was the long-awaited and most celebrated news of 2020. When HBO and show creator Darren Starr announced that our favourite New York ladies would be slipping into their stilettos again for one more stylish series.

Many of the original, beloved characters will be returning for the new series. Including Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte – plus Stanford Blatch, despite Willie’s Garson’s tragic death aged 57. Though sadly one familiar face will be absent from proceedings, with Kim Cattrall not signing on for the latest series.

We look into the reasons she won’t be returning, share all the info on new character additions and tell you finally where you can watch And Just Like That in the UK.

Where to watch And Just Like That in the UK?

Viewers can watch And Just Like That on both Sky and NOWTV in the UK.

On Sky TV, the show will air on Thursdays at 9pm on the Sky Comedy channel. And be available to watch on demand shortly after it has premiered.

For those who don’t have Sky, the same channel and on demand option is also available through a NOW TV membership. New customers can get a free 7 day Entertainment Pass trial, which costs £9.99 a month after that.

When does And Just Like That start?

And Just Like That starts on Thursday 9 December. Audiences can watch the first two episodes on Sky Comedy which will air at 8 and 9am in the morning and 9 and 10pm in the evening that day.

The first episode is titled ‘Hello It’s Me’ whilst the second is called ‘Little Black Dress’. Each episode will run for approximately 60 minutes with ad breaks.

Sex and the City fans will be pleased to learn that there are 10 episodes in total of the new series. Which means the show will air throughout December and well into February.

Will And Just Like That be on Netflix?

No, you won’t be able to watch And Just Like That on Netflix.

The first six seasons of Sex and the City aired exclusively on TV broadcaster HBO in America. And it seems that show creator Darren Starr decided to stick with HBO (now HBO Max) for the upcoming And Just Like That miniseries.

Netflix viewers can however watch the second film: Sex and the City 2 on the streaming platform.

As for those that wish to catch up on the classic show, you can find all episodes on NowTV and Sky to download and watch on demand.

And Just Like That cast:

Loyal fans will see most of their favourite characters return for the new series:

Sarah Jessica Parker plays Carrie Bradshaw

Kristin Davis plays Charlotte York

Cynthia Nixon plays Miranda Hobbes

Chris Noth plays Mr Big

David Eigenberg plays Steve Brady

Evan Handler plays Harry Goldenblatt

Willie Garson plays Stanford Blatch

Mario Cantone plays Anthony Marentino

Three of the famous quartet are back for And Just Like That. Though sadly Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role of Samantha Jones in the new series (but more on that later).

Sex and the City fans will be pleased to learn that both Charlotte and Miranda’s husbands (Harry and Steve) will be appearing. And of course Chris North is back as Carrie’s husband Mr Big.

Who are the new Sex and the City cast members?

Nicole Ari Parker plays Lisa Todd Wexley

Empire actress Nicola Ari Parker will appear as Carrie’s new best friend Lisa Todd Wexley in And Just Like That.

HBO have remained tight-lipped on her character, only offering up the information that Lisa will be “a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian.”

It was later revealed that actor Christopher Jackson will play her husband, Herbert Wexley.

There’s been attention surrounding Nicole as an African-American actress appearing in the previously all-white cast.

Addressing scepticism, she told Vogue, “The writers are skilful about having the characters, whether they’re of colour or not, acknowledge the newness they’re experiencing. But it all fits in with the same beloved tone of the show.”

“The clothes alone are to die for,” she adds “And let me tell you, there’s still a lot of sex in this version of Sex and the City.”

Sara Ramirez plays Che Diaz

Actress Sara Ramírez is best known for playing Dr Callie Torres in the hit medical show Grey’s Anatomy. The 46-year-old Mexican-American will play non-binary character Che Diaz. They are described as a queer stand-up comedian and the host of a podcast which Carrie Bradshaw regularly appears on.

“Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humour and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular,” HBO Max teased of the character in a news release.

Sarita Choudhury plays Seema Patel

Character Seema Patel is described as a “single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker”. She is portrayed by 55-year-old English actress Sarita Choudhury.

She’s appeared in M Night Shyamalan’s thriller Lady in the Water (2006), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015) and alongside Tom Hanks in A Hologram for the King (2016).

Karen Pittman plays Dr Nya Wallace

Karen Pittman plays Dr. Nya Wallace, described as a brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor.

“I think people will really like [her],” Karen told People Magazine.

The 35-year-old The Americans actress also joked about her on-screen relationship with actor LeRoy McClain, who plays her musician husband Andre Rashad Wallace.

“There is plenty of sex in the city happening with him,” Pittman promised.

Why isn’t Kim Cattrall in And Just Like That?

Kim Cattrall has not publicly explained her reason for not returning as Samatha Jones in And Just Like That. But it has been speculated that she isn’t in the miniseries due to an ongoing feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

There have been examples of on and off-set tension over the years. And in 2017, Kim Cattrall herself addressed the feud in an interview with Piers Morgan.

“The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over. … Sarah Jessica, she could have been nicer … I don’t know what her issue is. I never have,” Cattrall said.

Things escalated again in 2018, when Kim publicly rejected Sarah’s sympathies following her brother’s disappearance and death.

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’,” read Kim’s caption. “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Sarah Jessica Parker responded as being “heartbroken’ by Kim’s words in an interview with Andy Cohen. “I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience. I always think what ties us together is this experience — it was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives.”

As for And Just Like That, Sarah confirmed that whilst Kim is missing, they won’t be replacing Samantha Jones.

“We’re not looking to create a fourth character,” she told TMZ. “We have New York City as a fourth character. There’ll be lots of interesting new characters that we’re excited about.”

Explaining Samantha’s disappearance in the new series, HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys said, “Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave.

“Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life… They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

How old is Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That?

If our calculations are right, Carrie is between 52-54 years-old in And Just Like That.

In the first series – which aired in 1998 – we learn that Carrie is 32-years-old. And by the end of the sixth season, she is 38-years-old as reflected in an episode titled ‘Catch 38’.

In both the Sex and the City films, the character’s ages are not confirmed, yet it is assumed that the quartet are in their forties.

As for And Just Like That, we now have evidence that Carrie is indeed in her fifties, with one HBO show runner sharing that the show will follow the lead characters as “as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.”

