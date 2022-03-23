We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Harry Potter actress, Jessie Cave, has welcomed her fourth child with comedian Alfie Bowen, weeks after she was admitted to hospital with Covid.

The actress, who played Lavender Brown in the fantasy film trilogy, was rushed to the hospital earlier this month after testing positive for Covid-19, saying the virus hit her “like a tonne of bricks.”

But she has since shared that she and her partner Alfie had named their newborn Becker Brown in a new Instagram post.

The pair captioned a snap of Jessie breastfeeding and another of Alfie cradling the newborn,”Welcome Becker Brown. Thank you to UCLH. Thank you to the midwives Amy and Emi-Lou. Thank you to Alisson Becker.”

Messages of congratulations flooded in for Jessie and Alfie after they shared that Jessie Cave has given birth to their baby, with fellow Harry Potter star Anna Shaffer writing, “WELL DONE TEAM!!! Gorgeous gorgeous, welcome Becker, can’t wait to meet you.”

Paloma Faith gushed, “Wow congratulations both the tribe is steadily increasing!”

Jessie was brought to the hospital after a positive Covid-19 test during her third trimester with baby Becker. At the time she wrote on social media to reassuring fans, “I’m actually okay, just weak and not myself and it’s not ideal timing obviously. I think my body is still recovering from covid & norovirus back to back…”

Sharing a picture from her hospital bed Jessie, added, “Triage, once again…… Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?”

News that Jessie Cave has given birth comes after she announced her pregnancy in December last year, sharing a picture of her growing baby bump on social media. She told her fans at the time, “Can’t hide this new baby anymore.”

The news is the most recent piece of good news for the Harry Potter cast. Bonnie Wright, who plays Ginny Weasley in the films, announced earlier this week that she had married her long-term partner Andrew Lococo.

Congratulations!