Harry Redknapp shares heartbreaking family loss before Christmas

Harry Redknapp opens up on heartbreaking family loss ahead of Christmas...

Harry Redknapp, who was crowned king of the jungle in 2019 I’m A Celebrity, expressed his sadness ahead of the festive period in a heartfelt Instagram post which revealed his beloved dog Lulu had died – after being part of the family for more than 11 years.

Harry, 73, uploaded a snap and captioned it, ‘We are very sad to have lost our lovely Lulu on Sunday morning…11 and a half years of love, lots of cuddles and walks (Which was Lulus favourite thing to do) Forever in mine, Sandra’s and Barney’s hearts.’

The shock death comes after Harry recently revealed he had to rush Lulu to the vets last year when his other dog Barney ate a Christmas cake full of currants, as the dried fruit in Christmas treats can be toxic to animals.

Now his beloved dog Barney is left without a playmate and fans have rallied round with their sympathy. One fan wrote, ‘So sad and heartbreaking ❤️. I hope Barney can cope without her . Fly high Lulu.’

Another fan put, ‘Sorry for your loss. So sad, my dog was put to sleep today and we are all devastated x’ and a third commented, ‘Oh no so sorry Harry and Sandra. Our thoughts are with you and Barney of course.’

The former football player and manager, who lives with wife Sandra, has two sons Mark and Jamie Redknapp. Son Jamie lost his beloved rescue dog Corky which he shared with ex-wife Louise Redknapp earlier this year.

At the time Louise shared, ‘I’m so heartbroken to have to share with you that we lost our gorgeous boy Corky yesterday…

‘I’m gonna miss the howling when there is someone coming in the house, the drool on the floor when there is food around and the big cuddles on the sofa. Thank you @wild_at_heart_foundation for bringing him in to our lives we adored him from the moment we got him. We will miss you so much sleep tight our beautiful boy love you forever 💔 xxx.’