I’m A Celebrity 2020 has had some of the funniest and most disgusting trials of its entire 20 series taking place at Gwrych Castle.

But broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has confirmed its received over 700 complaints about the ITV show this year.

I’m A Celebrity has prompted 724 people to complain, with the show’s second episode getting 200 complaints alone, when Jordan North was shown vomiting.

radio DJ Jordon North was shown vomiting in graphic scenes.

While it’s not been specified what exactly the rest of the complaints for the show presented by Ant and Dec were about, it comes amid criticism from the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) about the use of animals in trials.

Earlier this month, the RSPCA shared its “serious concerns” about how animals in previous series had been “dropped, thrown, handled roughly, crushed, chased, overcrowded, scared by contestants and prevented from escaping from stressful experiences”.

In response, a spokesperson for the programme insisted, “I’m A Celebrity complies with animal welfare law concerning the use of animals and we are proud of our exemplary production practices.

“We have a long working relationship with the RSPCA in New South Wales, Australia and as such contacted their counterparts some months ago when we knew that the programme would be made in the UK, with a view to working collaboratively with them.”

The show was also forced to address concerns about what happens to the bugs once the trials are over, when TV presenter and naturalist Iolo Williams suggested that any rogue non-native species could damage the surrounding ecosystem if they escaped.

In response, an ITV spokesperson insisted that the bugs are “only ever released in a contained area and collected immediately after filming”, adding, “They are all purchased commercially within the UK and are normally bred as animal food.”

It also confirmed that all of the insects used on the show are non-invasive species.