Harry Styles will read on CBeebies Bedtime Stories wearing his pyjamas later this month.
The former One Direction member will read Jess Hitchman’s In Every House, On Every Street, which he describes as a “dream come true”.
The star, whose third solo album Harry’s House will be released on May 20th, will put on his pyjamas and read the story to pre-school children before they go to bed on Monday.
Harry is the latest star to join the BBC show, following in the footsteps of Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page, British music icon Ed Sheeran, future Queen Consort Kate Middleton and Strictly champion Rose Ayling-Ellis who signed her story.
When is Harry Styles on CBeebies Bedtime Stories?
Harry will be on CBeebies Bedtime Stories on Monday May 23rd at 6:50pm to read the story In Every House, on Every Street, written by Jess Hitchman and illustrated by Lili la Baleine. The book is a heartfelt celebration of homes and the different families who live in them.
“Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter,” Harry says at the start of his story time.
Harry’s fans were thrilled by the news that he’s set to snuggle up for a cosy appearance on Bedtime Stories, taking to social media to react to the big news.
“Idk if my heart can handle this I might pass out,” one penned.
“I don’t care if I’m 14 and literally turning 15 in under a month. I would love for Harry to read me a bedtime story, I’d have absolutely adored this as a kid,” agreed another sweet fan.
Another tagged a friend to arrange a night in watch Harry’s CBeebies debut, asking “Ok so we’re agreed that we’re having a sleepover right??”