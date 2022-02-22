We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Has Emily Maitlis left Newsnight? BBC viewers are wondering after the journalist and TV presenter shared some exciting career news with her fans.

Emily, who has been the main presenter of the show since 2006, hasn’t been seen on screen lately and it could be due to her impending career move which comes five months after Louise Minchin left the BBC.

We look at whether Emily Maitlis has left BBC Newsnight…

Has Emily Maitlis left Newsnight?

Emily Maitlis appears to have left BBC Newsnight as she announced she was quitting the BBC to start a new venture.

The presenter tweeted the news to her followers and it read, “Some work news – @BBCJonSopel and I are going to launch a brand new podcast with @Global, exec produced by @dinosofos. It’s an amazing opportunity to do something we all love, and we are so thrilled Global is giving us this opportunity to be big and ambitious with this project.”

And she continued, “@dinosofos has been the powerhouse behind Brexitcast, Newscast and Americast, and we are delighted his new company @persephonica will be producing this major new podcast with Global.”

And added, “Nevertheless, it will be a wrench to leave the BBC after 20 phenomenal years. I am so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had there. More than anything I’m grateful to have worked with the most incredible people – many of whom are dear friends. I owe my BBC colleagues everything.”

The move follows Global ’s signing of Andrew Marr , whose LBC show is set to be announced soon.

Where is Emily Maitlis now?

Emily Maitlis is thought to be preparing for her new role at Global. She has already been pictured in the Global studios alongside Job Sopel.

Global announced her new appointment on their Instagram grid, and captioned a new photo of the pair, “We’re delighted to announce that Emily Maitlis @OfficiallyMaitlis & Jon Sopel are joining Global to host a new podcast for @GlobalPlayer, present shows on @LBC & provide commentary & analysis for lbc.co.uk.”

Jon shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “ Some work news: @maitlis and I are going to launch a brand, spanking new podcast with @global . We’re excited to be working with them on this innovative project. Opportunities like this just don’t come along very often. But am sad to leave the BBC which has been home for so long.”

He added, “Of course, it will be a wrench to leave the BBC after nearly 4 decades, and have loved my time there – partic the last seven years as North America Editor. I leave with nothing but good feelings towards the Corporation, and wish all the best to my colleagues and friends there.” (sic)

Full details of Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel’s daily podcast will be announced later in the year.

Global runs several shows including Heart Radio which Mark Wright and Vogue Matthews quit earlier this year following a shake up to the schedules.

Meanwhile Amanda Holden runs the breakfast show alongside Jamie Theakston.

When is Emily Maitlis back on Newsnight?

Emily Maitlis used to be lead presenter of Newsnight, she hosted the show as well as Kirsty Wark and Emma Barnett until Emma recently left the show – but it doesn’t look like Emily will be back on Newsnight before leaving the BBC as the rotating line up for the coming week has Mark Urban, Katie Razzall, Kirsty Wark, Faisal Islam and Emma Vardy listed.

Emily, who joined the BBC back in 2001 has presented Newsnight since 2006 and won a Royal Television Society award for her interview with the Duke of York in 2019 in which Prince Andrew is said to have embarrassed the Queen, while Jon Sopel joined the broadcaster in 1983 and was formerly its North America editor.

The pair previously hosted the BBC’s popular Americast podcast together and they will be working alongside each other again in Emily’s new post-BBC venture.

Emily Maitlis net worth?

Emily Maitlis net worth is an estimated at £1.4m according to Idol Net Worth.

The BBC publishes the salaries of its presenters and broadcasters earning more than £150,000 each year.

For 2021 Emily earned £325,000 – £329,000 and it’s thought that she may have topped up her £325,000+ salary with more than £57,000 from five events, including an event for healthcare finance management professionals in December.

The corporation’s Annual Report report for 2018 to 2019 was published in July 2019. Ms Maitlis was the 27th highest earner of those that BBC pay report, in which Ms Maitlis earned between £260,000 and £264,999 each year.

This figure rose from the 2017 to 2018 figure when she earned £220,000 to £229,999.

As a former newsreader for the one o’clock news, Emily has also been seen on BBC News 24, the BBC Weekend News, and the BBC News at Ten O’Clock.

You can watch Newsnight on BBC 2 on weeknights at 10.30pm