Mark wright and Vogue Williams have quit their shows at Heart Radio causing a huge shake-up to the schedule for listeners.

The former TOWIE star, who revealed he had a cancer scare earlier this year, and the Irish model have been fan favourites on the radio station but they’ve both decided to hang up their headphones to spend more time at home with their families.

Mark, who played some of his classics on his own show which aired Monday-Thursday from 7pm-10pm will be stepping down from the studio to spend more time with his family.

Mark uploaded a video montage of some of his best celebrity interviews, with a caption to explain why he’s decided to leave.

It reads, ‘I’ve had so much fun over the last couple of years on my evening show here @thisisheart I have been lucky enough to chat to some of the biggest stars in the world whilst playing the best feel-good music there is to play.

It’s now time to pass over the reins to an incredible talent in @dev.’

‘It’s been a terribly tough decision as I have had the time of my life every evening in the studio playing for you, but sometimes life moves in different directions and after the last year or so, it’s made me think about life slightly differently and it’s time to spend more time with what’s most important…. My family.’

But he’s not going too far, as he will host a new show on Saturday from 4pm-7pm at heart getting people in the mood for a night out.

Mark added, ‘Here’s the better news, to all my loyal listeners I’m not going too far, as every Saturday from 4-7pm I will be here at heart with you doing what I do best, playing the best tunes to get you ready for Saturday night…. If you need getting up for Saturday night, you know where I am.’

He concluded, ‘To my bosses and all my listeners. Thank you for the memories….❤️’

Mark’s mum Carol wrote, ‘Oh mummy will miss you so much as it was my entertainment while daddy would watch the footy. But I be partying now on a Saturday night. Xxx’

And fans have wished him well. One fan wrote, ‘ 🙌🏼 my favourite to listen to!

Thank you for all the shoutouts over the years 🥰 looking forward to the Saturday night shows! Proud of you Mark and I hope you’re okay ❤️❤️’

Another fan put, ‘Good luck with your future choices!!!, family should always come first, wouldn’t have been too difficult to decide ❤️👏xxx’

And a third added, ‘Good luck mark, family come first. Is there something you will be telling us soon mark and Michelle 👶🤰💙💕’ speculating whether his wife Michelle Keegan is pregnant.

Who will replace Mark Wright on heart radio?

Mark Wright will be replaced by Dev Griffin for his Monday-Thursday radio show from 7pm-10pm. Dev currently hosts a Saturday afternoon show and has done so since joining the station back in January.

Dev told his Instagram followers, ‘So excited to be hosting evenings on Heart! Mark is such a legend so I’ve got some big shoes to fill.

I can’t wait to kick off the new year with the new show. ❤️’

Meanwhile, Vogue Williams, announced last month that she is expecting her third baby with husband Spencer Matthews, and she plans to spend more time with her family too.

The model, who is already mum to two children, son Theodore, three, and daughter Gigi, one, with the former Made in Chelsea star shared details on her Instagram, telling her followers, ‘What a brilliant almost two years it’s been at @thisisheart ❤️ I’m signing off from my Sunday morning show but just found out the amazing news that my pal and fab presenter @katrina_ridley is taking over! I adore radio, I loved working with Heart but I was finding it hard having no days off most weeks.’

But it’s not all doom a gloom as Vogue will still be doing her podcasts My Therapist Ghosted Me.

She added, ‘Sunday is gonna be my chill day, lazy mornings with my babies and Spen! The @global fam are stuck with me and my podcasts though 🤣 I may miss my v funny and v hyped up producer @petemayfm, I’ve never known a sparkler person at 5am! All the fun with Petey Pie 🥧.’

Who will replace Vogue Williams on Heart Radio?

Vogue Williams will be replaced by Katrina Ridley on Heart Radio.

Katrina had been covering the late-night show on Heart Radio from 1am to 6am and has been promoted to Sunday Mornings. she told her followers on Instagram, ‘** NEWS… 🙊** EXTREMELY excited to announce that after two years of keeping you company through the night… From January 9th I’ll be looking after Sunday Mornings on @thisisheart !!! 🤪🎉

She added, ‘Big shoes to fill, taking over from the lovely @voguewilliams , but CANNOT wait to get started!! Every Sunday 6-9AM – come say hey ☺️ 👋🏽 ( also for those asking – boiler suit is from @lucyandyak , I’m actually obsessed x)’

Best of luck to them all!