Channel 4 has released the first look trailer for the upcoming Caroline Flack documentary.

A heartbreaking documentary on the life and death of Caroline Flack will be aired on Channel 4 as the broadcaster releases the first look at the trailer.

The Love Island presenter tragically died when she took her own life 12 months ago, on 15th February 2020, when the star was found dead at her London flat.

And a year on since her death and Channel 4 is releasing the documentary Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death, to “delve beyond the headlines to reveal the complex woman behind the public persona, as well as exploring the pressures that fame, mental health, press and social media had on Caroline throughout her life”.

The documentary will feature never-seen-before footage and childhood home videos, as well as interviews with her twin sister Jody.

And a heartwrenching clip of Caroline, 40, in tears saying, “the only person I ever hurt is myself” as the TV presenter’s friends and family pay tribute to her.

Olly Murs admitted he is struggling every day after losing his best friend Caroline. He was also her co-host on The Xtra Factor, weeping as he recalled, “I just wish I could have told her not to do it, I never got the opportunity to do that.”

And Dermot O’Leary, said, “Those demons can start to play with you”, while her mother Christine Flack confessed, “She was my little girl, it doesn’t actually seem real.”

You can watch the trailer in full below.

Coroner Mary Hassell said Caroline died as she knew she was being prosecuted for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, and could not face the press coverage. She ruled a suicide at an inquest last year.