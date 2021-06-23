We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby kicked off her acting career on a hit ITV show, but she’s revealed things didn’t go quite as smoothly as she might have hoped once she got on set.

Holly Willoughby is best known for her long-time role as host on the popular ITV daytime show, This Morning. But recent months have seen her spread her wings as Holly revealed the real reason she was away from the show in April, announcing her debut book, Reflections. Whilst last month, the broadcaster landed another exciting new job away from the ITV show, as she was announced as a guest judge on the The Masked Dancer.

However, there’s another recent project that we can’t wait to see unveiled. Back in March Holly was invited to cameo in an upcoming episode of popular detective drama, Midsomer Murders.

Following the investigations of country copper DCI John Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter, Holly was delighted to welcome their actors Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix to This Morning.

Well aware of the mum-of-three’s love of the crime series, the pair offered her a chance to feature in a new episode – something the host eagerly accepted. Since then, Holly Willoughby has remained tight-lipped about her acting role, though she did post a behind-the-scenes snap last month.

And it seems that this could well be her first and only appearance on the show, as Holly has now confessed to an awkward filming blunder on set.

Speaking on This Morning this week, Holly was asked by the show’s soap expert Sharon Marshall how filming had gone. Looking a little shy, the Midsomer Murders fan replied, “I wasn’t take one, put it that way. Or take two or take 10. Around about take 25 I got the words out but it’s fine.”

Close friend and co-host Phillip Schofield then enquired further, asking how much she had to say.

“One line,” she said. “I had a few scenes, but one line and I couldn’t get it out. But I had a really good day.”

Despite her passion for the show, however, Holly seemed sure that this would be her one and only guest role. When asked by Phillip whether she thought she’d be invited back, Holly simply replied, “I don’t think so.”

But whilst Holly may not return to Midsomer Murders, there will be many fans out there keen to see her in such an exciting guest role. The date the ITV star’s episode will be broadcast has sadly yet to be confirmed.

Though many fans will be keeping their fingers crossed we get to see Holly’s scenes some time in 2021!