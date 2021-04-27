We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby has finally revealed the real reason she was away from This Morning last week and it's huge news.

Holly Willoughby left fans wondering what she was up to after she was not on This Morning last week.

Holly teased fans that she was working on a ‘secret project’, with Rochelle Humes standing in for her to host the show alongside Phillip Schofield.

Now she has finally announced her time away was to work on her tell-all, debut book.

The beloved ITV daytime host revealed the big career news to her 7.1 million Instagram followers and showed the temporary book cover.

Her book ‘Reflections’ will include her ‘thoughts’ and ‘musings’ on inner and outer beauty, and her experiences with living in the public eye.

Holly, who shares three kids with her husband Dan Baldwin, said in her caption, ‘This is a message I’ve been looking forward to sending… I’ve been working on a very special project – a book! Writing is such a personal process and between these pages, you will find many little pieces of me.

‘We live in a world where so much is about how we present ourselves on the outside and there is fun to be had here but true beauty comes from within… there is an alignment that needs to happen and finding that balance hasn’t always felt so easy.’

She continued, ‘This book is my celebration of how inner and outer beauty can work together in perfect harmony.

‘I hope this book will start conversations, whether they’re about how to find your signature lipstick, reclaim your sexuality, or treat yourself more kindly – and, ultimately, what it means to feel beautiful, confident, complete.’

Holly’s book is available for pre-order and will be released on the 28 of October 2021.

Holly admitted she was nervous about the launch but said, ‘I think the more important something is… the scarier it feels.’

Fans were delighted by the news and rushed to congratulate Holly. One fan commented, ‘Just ordered a signed copy! 🥳’

Another said, ‘Congratulations 😍 I’m so excited to read it! 😀’

‘Oh my god!’ Wrote a third, ‘Congratulations 🎉 ohhhh this is a must buy, can’t wait!!!’