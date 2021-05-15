Holly Willoughby ‘in crisis talks’ over her future on This Morning

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby is reportedly "in crisis talks" with ITV bosses over her future on This Morning amid an on-going legal battle with her former management company.





Holly Willoughby is said to be seriously considering her future on ITV’s This Morning due to her old agency, YMU, demanding an estimated £200,000 a year from her new contract – despite her cutting ties with them in 2020.

Holly left the company to set up her own firm, Roxy Management, in order to “take back control” of her future, but according to The Sun, YMU claim that under terms of a “sunset clause”, they are still entitled to a percentage of her future earnings.

Holly is said to be willing to pay YMU commissions on jobs arranged while she was with them, but not if those contracts are renewed, according to the publication.

“She loves This Morning, and really doesn’t want to leave. She is committed to the show, but has been given no choice but to discuss her options moving forwards,” an insider told The Sun.

“She wants to stand up for women, and won’t roll over when it comes to unfair renegotiations.

“She has spoken to ITV execs and explained the situation – in essence, she said she’d rather leave the show than let YMU take such a high percentage of her earnings, when they aren’t entitled to it.”

Video of the Week

The insider pointed out that ITV are “pulling out all the stops” to try and resolve the crisis as amicably as possible and to stop Holly Willoughby from leaving This Morning.

YMU – who were previously known as James Grant – have a number of big name stars on the books including Ant and Dec, Graham Norton, Claudia Winkleman and Holly’s This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield.