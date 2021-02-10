We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby shared a side-by-side photo of her and her mum as she rocked a vintage dress for her 40th birthday.

The This Morning presenter blew fans away when she shared a snap of her outfit of the day, rocking the same dress her mum wore on her own 40th birthday.

Recycling the retro frock, Holly looked the spitting image of her mum Linda as she posed in front of a background of balloons and a giant 40 lit up with Hollywood style lights.

Penning a sweet message beside the special upload, Holly wrote, ‘This photo of my Mum was taken on her 40th birthday at the party she had in the garden. I remember this day so clearly. It’s a strange thing to reach the age you remember your Mum being!

‘I asked her if she’d kept the dress and of course she had… Strange moment zipping it up this morning, wondering how she felt on her big day…’

Adding an emotional touch to the poignant caption, Holly wrote, ‘I can’t be with my Mum or Dad today but wearing this in her honour makes me feel closer to them… love you Mumma! #sothisis40 💕.’

Holly teamed the gorgeous floral peplum dress with a pair of glitzy, strappy heels with her signature blonde bob in pretty waves.

Plenty of the mum-of-three’s celebrity friends and adoring fans took to the comment section to swoon over the beautiful fashion tribute.

‘Wow, this is so amazing,’ wrote Baby Spice Emma Bunton.

‘This is incredible ❤️,’ wrote fellow This Morning star Rochelle Humes, while colleague Alison Hammond chipped in, ‘Beautiful touch ❤️.’

Holly is unable to spend her big day with her mum, her dad or her sister Kelly because of the current lockdown restrictions in place.

She revealed that her husband Dan had woken her up at 6am with a video of her nearest and dearest sending birthday messages.

The daytime telly queen was treated to the best treatment when she arrived at work too.

The This Morning cast and crew surprised her with balloons and party poppers, while Phillip Schofield revealed a makeshift beach in the ITV studio, with Gok Wan and James Martin acting as a DJ and a barman.

Happy birthday, Holly!