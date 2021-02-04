Holly Willoughby faces sad ITV career news as show is cancelled

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby is facing some sad ITV career news after her new show was cancelled.

Holly’s latest ITV project has been shelved due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic making filming impossible.

It comes just days after ITV show Britain’s Got Talent was cancelled due to covid concerns, with the talent show on hold until 2022 due to filming difficulties.

The This Morning presenter was due to be hosting a brand new ITV1 show The Real Games, alongside former England cricketer Freddie Flintoff, but bosses have put the show on hold.

The pair have been told to ready their diaries for potential new dates in 2022. An insider told The Sun, “The Real Games is on pause because it’s not possible to film it under the current circumstances.

“They were planning on having group events, then changed it to single events and despite all the measures in place it’s just become a health and safety nightmare.”

But the decision to push back the show is one that is said to have not been taken lightly.

The insider continued, “It’s taken a lot of agonising but the bosses have decided to press pause and put the show on hold. Filming was supposed to begin in March but everyone booked to take part has been asked to stand down.

“They’re now putting in new dates and seeing if they can make the show happen this year. It’s a nightmare for everyone who has worked so hard to get this off the ground but ultimately, the safety of the crew and the celebs has to take priority.”

The mum-of-three to sons Harry, 11, Chester, six, and daughter Belle, eight, was due to be joined by fellow presenters Alex Scott and Chris Kamara for a game show which would see celebrities go head to head in a battle of sporting contests.

Holly, who was forced to miss This Morning due to lockdown rules last month, previously revealed her excitement over the new project. At the time, speaking of her new presenting role, Holly said, “I’m really excited to be presenting The Real Games with Freddie and the rest of the team. I can’t wait to watch our celebrity competitors go head-to-head.”

Meanwhile Freddie, a sporting legend himself, understood the competitiveness the celebs would need to win. He warned, “This is going to be a brilliant week of TV. Our celeb competitors will need to be at the top of their game to be in with a chance of topping the medals table.”

But the games will go on hold as filming during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is impossible.

The show would have been Holly’s third ITV show – alongside her resident This Morning presenting job and weekly Dancing on Ice gig which she does with Phillip Schofield.

It is not yet known when the show filming will be rescheduled, but when it does, it will see six male and six female competitors battle it out in an athletics arena, swimming pool and gym. Each will put their sporting prowess to the test in events, from the 100-meter sprint to doubles diving, racking up points on the medals table.