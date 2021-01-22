We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby has revealed a simple hack which she uses to peel bananas without getting the ‘stringy bit’.

It comes after Holly shared a hack on how to get her youngest son to sleep. and now the This Morning host has another hack up her sleeve.

Holly, who is mum to Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, six, showed viewers how she prefers to open a banana from the wrong end – but before you shriek at the thought of opening it in any other way, the star proves it has its advantages.

Pointing to the end with the stalk, Holly, 39, said, “We all peel it from that end. You’re actually meant to peel it from this end. It peels off much easier and you don’t get those white strings. It peels them the other way.”

Clearly, Holly has been making too much banana bread in lockdown to learn this.

She added, “That’s how the animals do it. Only humans eat it that way round – animals all eat it from that end.”

And while it left chef Phil Vickery impressed, “They’re not silly are they?” he replied, co-host Phil tried to scupper her trick by insisting there was a white string hanging off the banana.

Laughing, Holly replied, “Look over there, look over there.”

This Morning’s fans took to Twitter to say that after watching the Holly Willoughby banana hack they’d been opening bananas from the ‘wrong’ end – the stalk – their whole lives.

One fan wrote, ‘My 6yr old taught me how to do this only this morning!’

While others did do it the same way, ‘I do this way… as well as what Holly said it gives you something to hold onto as well and the skin remains in one piece so easier to discard afterwards,’ explained another viewer.

Aside from the latest Holly Willoughby banana hack, she previously used a banana on the show back in 2018 to determine whether Prince William and Kate were having a boy or girl. And it turned out to be true with the arrival of Prince Louis.

But others couldn’t resist making cheeky innuendos. One viewer wrote, ‘Don’t matter to me about the way you or anyone start to peal banana top or bottom but any time @hollywills with a banana is giggady gold.’