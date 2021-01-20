We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning star Holly Willoughby has shared a sleeping trick that works wonders for her son when he is having bad dreams.

Presenter Holly Willoughby revealed her secret sleeping hack to This Morning viewers on Tuesday. The popular host is a mother-of-three and she knows a thing or two about getting little ones off to sleep.

During the show, Holly opened up to co-host Phillip Schofield about what helps her son Chester if he’s having nightmares.

And it might just surprise a few parents out there…

What is Holly Willoughby’s sleeping hack?

According to Holly, her six-year-old son Chester sleeps with a special crystal beside him if he’s having bad dreams. Holly’s revelation came as she and Phillip spoke with a visiting expert about healing crystals.

Holly explained: “Chester sleeps with a bit of green fluorite and the last four nights it’s disappeared down the back of his bed and he’s had nightmares the last four nights.”

“So I pulled the bed out and got it, last night he slept through fine. I know there’s no science to this but that is something you go, well, if that helps, it helps,” she continued.

Though it seems that co-host Phillip might not have been quite as convinced by the benefits of crystals. After the pair were advised to keep a crystal under the pillow by the expert, he joked: “My god, if I did fall asleep and moved around and I had that amethyst underneath my pillow, it’d rip my face off!”

But whilst Phillip isn’t sure about how comfortable sleeping with a crystal can be, it seems Holly has found a secret sleeping hack that works for her and her son.

Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin have been married for 14 years. They have three adorable children, Harry (11), Belle (9) and Chester (6).

With the country now in its third lockdown, the mum-of-three is currently balancing work with homeschooling her children.

She and Phillip Schofield present ITV’s This Morning Monday-Thursday. New hosting duo Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond then present the Friday show.

Dermot and Alison took over from Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, who had presented the show for 14 years.