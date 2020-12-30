We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hollyoaks star Jessamy Stoddart is engaged to boyfriend Ryan O’Gorman after showing off her unique engagement ring.

The soap star, 27, broke the news of her change in relationship status on Instagram when she showed fans her unique triangular silver engagement ring.

The actress, who plays Liberty Savage, shared a selfie as she excitedly held her left hand up in front of her mouth to reveal the sparkling new piece of jewellery, to which she captioned, “On a scale of 1-10 how engaged do I look? 1000 x yes.”

it’s not yet known when the wedding will but but that didn’t stop the well wishes coming flooding in for the couple who posed earlier this week for a loved up festive photo. Fellow Hollyoaks actress Nadine Mulkerrin, who plays Cleo McQueen in the Channel 4 show, wrote, “Congratulations to you both!! So happy for you guys Oh my gosh absolutely beautiful ring !!! Well done Ryan!!!! Xxx”

Co-star Nikki Sanderson added, “Omg amazing!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!! So happy for you both!!” and actress Haiesha Mistry added, “Oh Jessamy! I’m so happy for you and Ryan. Congratulations ❤️xxx”

Jessamy wore a beige jumper and a black leather jacket, which she accessorised with an elegant gold pendant. Meanwhile her longtime boyfriend Ryan, flashed a huge grin as he stood behind his wife-to-be after popping the big question.

The actress previously uploaded a post in which she gushed about her boyfriend. She uploaded a snap and captioned it, “This guy. My right hand man, top host & the reason my Christmas dinner tasted fantastic #topchef#hostwiththemost.” As they stood in front of a Christmas tree.

The couple recently enjoyed a cold winter costal walk.