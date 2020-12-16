We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jeremy Edwards and his wife Lydia Metz have announced they are expecting their second child after she underwent IVF.

Hollyoaks actor Jeremy, 49, and Lydia are already parents to three-year-old daughter Scarlett, who was also conceived through IVF – and the couple admitted they are very grateful both attempts worked on the first time.

Speaking to OK!, Jeremy said, ‘We’re incredibly excited, but the main feeling has been relief. Scarlett was conceived through IVF and so was this baby. We feel very blessed, as the process is actually really tough on Lyds.’

Lydia added, ‘It’s very stressful, but we feel so lucky that it worked both times for us on the first attempt. It’s a lot to go through, especially if it doesn’t work, so we’re really excited and thankful that this happened.’

Their IVF treatment was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Jeremy added, ‘There are no guarantees with IVF. Poor Lyds injects all these hormones into her body and goes on this invasive journey. But there are no guarantees – and that is a hard thing to go through. Dare I say it, the pregnancy is almost easier, as there is so much leading up to it. Everything with Covid did make things harder, too.’

Lydia confessed that, although she and Jeremy tried to conceive naturally the second time around, it didn’t work for them. She said, ‘We tried for a long time with Scarlett, too. They test you extensively and it just went down as unexplained for why it wasn’t happening, which isn’t very helpful, but that’s the case with a lot of couples. But it doesn’t change anything for us. A baby is still a baby.’