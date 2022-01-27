We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin has got engaged to girlfriend Brenda Song nine months after welcoming their first child.

The Hollywood star became a dad for the first time last year when Brenda gave birth to their son, who the pair named after Macaulay’s late sister Dakota.

Macaulay’s sister was killed when she stepped out in front of a car in Los Angeles in 2008 but her memory will live on thanks to their choice of baby name.

And now the star, who is best known for playing Home Alone’s Kevin McCallister in the his 90s movies, has a wedding to plan after proposing to former Disney Channel star Brenda.

In 1998 Macaulay was married to Rachel Miner but the couple split in 2002 after four years of dating, but Brenda has never been married.

The couple first met on the set of Changeland and were seen dining at Craig’s Italian in Los Angeles back in 2017.

Brenda initially rose to fame starring in the likes of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody as a teenager on Disney Channel.

Before becoming a father, Macaulay, 41, had joked that he’d love to have children because he’d noticed his body ageing.

He said, “I got an ulcer or two I gotta deal with. I don’t poop like I used to. My body’s like, ‘Oh, is this what the beginnings of dying feel like?'”

And when Brenda, 33, stepped out recently in Beverley Hills, she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

Despite the happy news that Macaulay is engaged to Brenda, the couple tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, with Brenda uploading a rare post to Macaulay on his 40th birthday.

The touching upload read, “Happy 40th birthday to this magical being. I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you.

“But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use instagram. Hahaha.

“My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”