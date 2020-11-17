I’m A Celeb hit by Ofcom complaints after showing graphic footage of Jordon North vomiting

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! launched for this year's series on Sunday night.

With the beloved reality show making huge changes to its format in light of the coronavirus pandemic, a bunch of stars are spending the gruelling challenge in a Welsh castle instead of the Australian jungle.

With the new take on the programme having been on screens for just two nights, it’s been revealed that viewers have made almost 40 Ofcom complaints following last night’s episode.

Offended fans reached out to TV standards watchdog Ofcom to complain after radio DJ Jordon North was shown vomiting in graphic scenes.

The fearful BBC Radio 1 star was filmed throwing up into a bush moments before abseiling down a huge cliff.

Jordan’s fear of heights triggered some rather intense vomiting and camera crews made sure to capture it.

An Ofcom spokesperson told The Sun, “I can confirm that we received 37 complaints in relation to Jordan North vomiting.”

Jordan’s close friend and fellow radio presenter Darryl Morris recently revealed that the nervous I’m A Celeb campmate doesn’t have bravery on his side.

“Jordan really is scared of pretty much everything,” Darryl said.

“On one occasion I scaled a 17 story building via the stairs with him because he wouldn’t get in the lift. It’s very very very real. I mean he truly truly hates heights and actually, I was worried that people might think that he was putting it on a bit, he was playing up to it, but what you saw with him throwing up straight away – you can’t fake that!

“The thing is though, he’s terrified of everything, but he’s also very resilient. I think perhaps being terrified of everything for the whole of his life has made him very resilient and he’ll throw himself into the trials. He’ll have a go, he’ll absolutely have a go! He’s going to be such good value for that.”