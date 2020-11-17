I’m A Celeb hit by Ofcom complaints after showing graphic footage of Jordon North vomiting

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! launched for this year's series on Sunday night.
With the beloved reality show making huge changes to its format in light of the coronavirus pandemic, a bunch of stars are spending the gruelling challenge in a Welsh castle instead of the Australian jungle.
With the new take on the programme having been on screens for just two nights, it’s been revealed that viewers have made almost 40 Ofcom complaints following last night’s episode.
Offended fans reached out to TV standards watchdog Ofcom to complain after radio DJ Jordon North was shown vomiting in graphic scenes.
The fearful BBC Radio 1 star was filmed throwing up into a bush moments before abseiling down a huge cliff.
Jordan’s fear of heights triggered some rather intense vomiting and camera crews made sure to capture it.
An Ofcom spokesperson told The Sun, “I can confirm that we received 37 complaints in relation to Jordan North vomiting.”
Jordan’s close friend and fellow radio presenter Darryl Morris recently revealed that the nervous I’m A Celeb campmate doesn’t have bravery on his side.
“Jordan really is scared of pretty much everything,” Darryl said.