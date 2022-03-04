We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jordan North is proving to be a big hit on the radio by taking part in a 100 mile Comic Relief rowing challenge following his success on I’m A Celebrity 2020 – but is Jordan North married and who is his partner?

The Radio 1 DJ has set himself his toughest challenge yet – over five exhausting days, Jordan is rowing home from London 100 miles north to his hometown of Burnley… for eight hours a day, alone, along the nation’s canals.

He had to be carried away from his boat on day three of the challenge as he pulled into Rugby after completing 40 miles of rowing to raise money for Red Nose Day 2022 but he’s vowed to carry on.

Who is Jordan North?

Jordan is a 32-year-old radio presenter, who regularly presents on BBC Radio 1.

He joined the station in 2014 and has become Radio 1’s much-loved ‘supply teacher’ ever since – often covering Nick Grimshaw and Scott Mills. As of September 2020, Jordan was the new regular weekend host of the 11am-1pm slot before moving to the Going Home slot 3.30pm-6pm slot with Vick Hope.

Despite rubbing shoulders with A-listers on the radio and appearing in I’m A Celebrity this year in which he was announced as the first runner up, the York-born star confessed that he actually ‘doesn’t think he’s a celebrity’ at all. “I don’t really lead a celebrity lifestyle” he admitted.

But he is currently feeling the strain of his 100 mile Comic Relief rowing challenge when he updated fans on his journey. He posted, “Broken. Physically, mentally and emotionally broken!

“I didn’t want to get in the boat this morning and row another 23 miles, but with all your support, love, and donations you helped me get through it.

“Thank you so so much for helping raise over £280,000 so far!!!!! If you can, please donate by clicking the link in bio. ❤️❤️

“Final stretch tomorrow and I’m ROWING HOME TO BURNLEY! Listen from 8AM on @bbcradio1.”

Is Jordan North married and who is his partner?

No, Jordan is not married and is currently single. As well as there being no signs of a partner on social media, he confirmed his relationship status to Radio Times last year, saying, “I am single at the moment. But that is not the reason why I am going in [to I’m A Celebrity]!”

How did Jordan North get on Radio 1?

Jordan North got on Radio 1 after winning a Sunday show on The Hits Radio after entering a Bauer Radio competition to find new talent.

Jordan started his radio career on Preston FM – a community radio station – and went on to work at BBC Radio 5 Live, as well as Capital FM and Rock FM.

His big break came in 2011 whilst Jordan was at the University of Sunderland, where his student radio show Spark FM won him a weekly spot on The Hits Radio during the last year of his degree.

He graduated with a First B.A in Media Production.

He also co-presents Help I Sexted My Boss – an agony aunt podcast with William Hanson.

Where is Jordan North from?

Jordan is from Burnley in Lancashire. He was born in York to Graham and Wendy North – who regularly appear on his radio show but he grew up in Burnley, Lancashire with his three brothers and moved to London in 2016 to pursue his career in radio.

Is Jordan North vegan?

No, Jordan is not vegan – something that was very apparent when he took on the first eating bushtucker trial and how to swallow plates of cow’s tongue and sheep eye. His vomiting sparked Ofcom complaints. However, Jordan did take part in Veganuary – where people go vegan for the month of January.

You can donate to Jordan’s Red Nose Day 100 mile rowing challenge by visiting the Comic Relief website.