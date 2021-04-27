We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Is Ricky Gervais married, who is his wife and does he have kids?

Ricky Gervais is set to return to screens for Season three of Netflix’s comedy-drama After Life. And the English comedian turned actor is not one to shy away from any opportunity to get publicity – he caused a storm online this week following the Oscars after he claimed he ‘wasn’t invited’.

And for those who are not familiar with the outspoken star, Ricky, 59, tweeted out a full video of his provocative monologue from the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and captioned it, ‘It’s The Oscars tonight! I wasn’t invited. Was it something I said?’ and it racked up more than 350,000 likes and 53,000 retweets.

There are a few things you should know ahead of his return to Netflix…

Is Ricky Gervais married and who is his wife?

Unlike Tony, the main character Ricky plays in After Life, the actor has never been married. But having said that, the star has been in a long-term relationship with author and producer Jane Fallon for more than 38 years.

The couple, who started dating while they were both studying at the University College London, Ricky was studying Philosophy and Jane, History, and the pair have been inseparable ever since. They first moved in together back in 1984 and are based in the Hampstead area of London.

Ricky once said their decision not to get married was only in the sense of not having an official wedding ceremony.

He explained, ‘We are married in everything but the ceremony. We share everything and everything is in both names. We’ve lived together for 29 years — how are we not married except in the eyes of God?’

Jane is the author of five best-selling books, Skeletons, Getting Rid of Matthew, Got You Back, Foursome, and The Ugly Sister. A former television producer, her most famous work is on the popular series Teachers, EastEnders and This Life.

Does Ricky Gervais have kids?

No, Ricky Gervais doesn’t have kids.

Ricky and Jane ruled out ever having children after they both discussed the topic at length and came to a mutual decision. Having decided against starting a family, it hasn’t stopped them from being asked questions about this, and one in which Jane previously admitted in 2008, ‘It’s a difficult world and you shouldn’t have kids unless you really want them.’

Ricky once explained his reasons for not wanting to be a father. He said, ‘One good reason I don’t want [kids] is that I don’t think I’d sleep at night. Before this interview, I had to check twice that I hadn’t left the doors to the pool open because I was worried the cat would go through them and drown. So with a child, I’d just be stood over it, making sure it was still breathing.’

But the pair were proud owners of a cat called Ollie, who died on 10 March 2020. In October last year, the pair decided to keep their foster cat after ‘falling in love’ and they went on to name her Pickle.

What is Ricky Gervais net worth?

Despite being an all-round entertainer – comedian, actor, writer, producer and director – Ricky is best known for co-creating, co-writing, and acting in the British television mockumentary sitcom The Office from 2001 to 2003.

Throughout his career, he has won seven BAFTAs, five British Comedy Awards, two Emmy’s and a Golden Globe Award to name but a few. He ranked 11 on Channel 4’s 100 Greatest Stand-Ups and made it into the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people.

As of 2021, his net worth is estimated at being £107.9 million ($140 million) by Wealthy Gorilla, – a rise from Forbes’ £25m estimate in 2018.

Will there be a Season 3 of After Life?

Yes. After Life is officially making a return for season three. Ricky Gervais updated fans of the news on Twitter when he told his followers, ‘Thank you, you played a blinder. You watched it, more of you, and faster, than you watched season 1. And that’s only after one week. And they are the best company in the world, Netflix… They’re f**king amazing. It’s hard to say yes because it’s a lot of work and you don’t want it to diminish.’

But according to Ricky, season three is expected to be the final one. he said in an interview with The Sun, he said, ‘You never say never but you put those things out there to make you remember because it’s tempting, it’s very tempting. The audience think they want another one but they don’t know, they’re not sure, so you’ve got to be careful.’

Production for Season three started 19th April this year, with the series expected to be aired in 2022, with the trailer expected to land a month before TX.