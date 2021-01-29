We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

ITV Dancing on Ice star Billie Shepherd will not be performing on the show this week after family heartbreak.

ITV’s Dancing on Ice contestants are busy training around-the-clock ahead of this weekend’s show. But celebrity contestant Billie Shepherd has been forced to miss the show after news that her beloved nan Wendy has died.

Her absence comes just days after Denise Van Outen was ‘gutted’ she had to pull out of the Dancing on Ice 2021 line up completely after partially dislocating her shoulder during rehearsals.

Billie, 31, who is partnered with professional skater Mark Hanretty, slid into the upcoming musicals week after performing a routine to Spice Girls hit Spice Up Your Life. But sadly the reality TV star will miss performing this week while she privately grieves the loss of her dear grandmother.

It’s understood Nanny Wendy, 77, who was the mum to their biological father Lee Faiers, Wendy, died from pneumonia, according to reports. Bille and her sister Sam Faiers have a close relationship with their nan who often joined them on holiday and at events.

A source close to the family told MailOnline, “The girls are completely devastated. They were very close with their Nan and her passing has come as a complete shock to the family.”

Billie has a daughter Nelly, six, and a son Arthur, three, with husband Greg Shepherd.

ITV has confirmed that Billie will return the following week to continue competing in the popular ice skating series. A spokesperson for the show said, “Sadly due to a family bereavement this week Billie Shepherd is taking a break from the ice and won’t be on Sunday’s show. We look forward to her returning next week and send her all of our love at this sad time.”

The ITV Mummy Diaries star and her sister Sam Faiers shot to fame in popular reality TV series The Only Way is Essex before branching out with their own spin-off shows and subsequent fashion lines.

Meanwhile this Sunday, Denise Van Outen will be replaced by Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler, 21, and her professional skating partner Joe Johnson.