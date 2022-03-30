We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her social media silence for the first time since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, sharing a subtle message about ‘healing’ on social media.

The 2022 Oscars caused shockwaves on Sunday when Will Smith took to the stage to slap host Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife’s shaved head.

In a moment that took the world’s press and social media by storm (and resulted in that strange video of Liam Payne), Will approached Chris to strike him across the face, seconds after the comedian compared Jada to GI Jane.

Referring to Jada, who shaved her head as a result of alopecia, Chris told the crowd, “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2.”

While Will appeared to laugh at the joke initially, Jada rolled her eyes at the remark, with Will then making a beeline for Chris, who declared “Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me”, after he was hit.

“Keep my wife’s name out your fu***** mouth,” Will shouted when he returned to his seat.

Will, who spoke out with Jada on cheating rumours surrounding their marriage back in 2020, later apologised for the outburst, releasing a statement saying, “I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong.”

Meanwhile Jada didn’t publicly weigh in but broke her silence on social media with a quote that appears to hint at her wanting to move away from the dramatic debacle.

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” read the post shared on her Instagram page.

It comes in light of reports that Chris unaware of Jada’s situation with alopecia when he made the Oscars jibe, with a source telling TMZ he “had no idea”.

Chris has remained tight lipped on the drama and not yet made an official statement.