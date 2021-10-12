We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

James Bay has announced the birth of his first child with girlfriend Lucy Smith and revealed their newborn daughter’s beautiful name.

The English singer-songwriter took to Instagram to share the lovely news that he is a father, posting 2 gorgeous snaps of his newborn daughter. In the first image, James and Lucy can be seen clutching their baby girl’s hand as she clasps her fingers around a palm.

“Family ♥️ After all these years together as two, we’re so excited to be three! Last week Lu gave birth to our first baby, Ada Violet Bay,” he wrote, confirming that they have enjoyed the first week with a newborn and revealing the unique baby name choices he and Lucy have chosen.

The Hold Back The River hitmaker penned, “We are so in love and filled with gratitude and joy for this little miracle in our lives. Thank you for all your well wishes xx”

James, 31, and his partner Lucy are teen sweethearts, having been together for 14 years.

The couple keeps their relationship private, although James is set to sing about it on his upcoming album.

Praising Lucy for inspiring him to pursue a career in music, James said, “I’m a really private person. My home life is a very intimate thing for me but I’m ready to talk about her for the first time.

“These next singles and album are a bit of a tribute to the 13-year journey my girlfriend and I have been on.”

James’ celebrity pals made sure to send their love following his special announcement, taking to the comment section of the Instagram post.

Comedian Russell Howard penned, “Amazing news guys.”

“Hey! Great news bud,” added This Morning host Dermot O’Leary.

“Huge congrats Xx 😘” said fellow pop star Olly Murs, while football legend Alan Shearer simply wrote, “👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. Congrats 😍😍.”

James’ fans flocked to send their love too.

“Huge congratulations to you both ❤️ And welcome to the world sweet baby Ada,” one loyal supporter wrote.

“Welcome to the exciting world of new parents. Full of happiness for you 3 and enjoy 👶,” another typed.