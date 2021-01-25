We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

James Cracknell has announced his engagement to American Financier Jordan Connell.

We’ve seen a lot of secret weddings and surprise engagements over the last few months.

Oliver Proudlock secretly married Emma Connelly and Laura Whitmore and Iain Sterling tied the knot in a super private wedding.

Now James Cracknell, The double Olympic gold medallist, and six-time world champion has announced his plans to wed Jordan Connell.

An announcement was made in The Times, reading, ‘Mr J.E Cracknell and Miss J.R.D Connell. The engagement is announced between Mr James Edward Cracknell, OBE, son of Mr and Mrs John Cracknell of London, and Jordan Rebekah Davis Connell, daughter of the late Mr Barry Connell and of Mrs Rosemarie Connell, of New York City.’

Where did James Cracknell meet Jordan Connell?

James and Jordan met while studying at Cambridge University in 2018. Cracknell returned to college as a mature student and did a masters in human evolution. Jordan studied for an MBA, they started dating when they had finished their degrees.

They have been dating for 17 months and have been living together since the coronavirus lockdowns began.

The Olympic Rower has shared posts on Instagram of the couple, affectionately calling Jordan “my American.”

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Jordan said about the Strictly Star, “James does have an amazing personality. He’s funny and kind.”

She continued, “It’s the little things he does like going out to track down a bar of Hershey’s chocolate for me, which is special because it’s so hard to find in the UK.”

The news comes two years after Cracknell finalised his divorce from Beverly Turner. The couple had been married for 17 years and share three children.

The divorce followed Cracknell’s brain injury and recovery after he was knocked off his bike by a lorry in Arizona in 2010.

As a result of the accident, he was placed in a medically induced coma and suffered a brain injury. He now suffers from epilepsy, memory loss, and reduced vocabulary, he started to rebuild his life in 2015.

As a result of the accident, he is left with permanent changes to his speech, personality, and temperament.