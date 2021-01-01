We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Love Island presenter wed comedian and co-star Iain Stirling in secret last month.

And now Laura Whitmore has given fans a first look at her ‘magical’ wedding to Iain Stirling in Dublin last month. The couple, who respectively work as presenter and narrator of ITV hit Love Island, are also expecting their first child together.

35-year-old Laura took to Instagram to confirm the rumoured news of her nuptials to Iain, sharing a picture of herself and her new husband after their small ceremony at Dublin City Hall, in her native Ireland.

Breaking from the celebrity tradition of a big white wedding, Laura is pictured wearing a tailored all-white trouser suit by Joshua Kane, with a pair of gold platforms and a pretty Simone Rocha headband. 32-year-old Scottish comedian Iain, meanwhile, poses alongside her in a black suit and tie by Tom Ford.

Calling the small, intimate ceremony ‘magical’, Laura captioned the post: ‘A year ago Iain asked me to marry him and we had the most magical, perfect ceremony.

‘We loved having it to ourselves. We had been planning the perfect celebration and I will forever be so thankful that’s what we got. We have never spoken publicly about our engagement or wedding. Back at the time we never felt the need to say anything as it’s all such a personal experience. We also were too busy enjoying it!’

She continued: ‘We’ve never shared this picture before now but a lot of people have contacted us and congratulated us the last month with good intentions so here’s to good news!’

The presenter finished the post by asking followers to donate to Choose Love – a humanitarian campaign aiding refugees.

‘Sending love to you and yours and here’s to 2021! Happy new year everyone! Wishing you all the love x’ the post concluded.

Confirmation of the couple’s wedding comes just after the exciting news that they are expecting their first child together. While it hasn’t been confirmed when exactly their new arrival is due, Laura wrote on Instagram that she was expecting in early 2021 – meaning it’s likely to be in the next couple of months.

The couple are famously private, with Laura writing of her pregnancy news, ‘I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share.’

Joking that her ‘lockdown beer belly is out of control’, the presenter captioned an Instagram picture of a Guns N’ Roses babygrow, ‘Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021. It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet.’