We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jamie Redknapp and his new wife Frida Andersson have welcomed their first child together and reveals the newborn baby’s sweet name.

Football pro Jamie took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the wonderful news that he and Frida had become parents together, uploading a beautiful shot of him cradling his newborn son, penning a caption to reveal the unique names he and Frida have chosen for him.

“Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we’re so in love, mum is doing so well too. We can’t thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough 🙏🏻. So excited for him to meet my boys,” Jamie wrote, confirming that, the sons he shares with ex Louise Redknapp, Charlie, 17, and Beau, 13, haven’t met their new brother yet.

Back in May, it was confirmed that Jamie and Frida were expecting their first baby as a couple and they went on to get married in October of this year, weeks before baby Raphael arrived.

Jamie and Frida, who are thought to have started dating back in August of 2020, tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at Chelsea Registry Office, surrounded by their loved ones.

Jamie was previously with ex wife Louise for 19 years but the long-term couple split back in 2017.

Earlier this month, proud dad Jamie paid tribute to his and Louise’s second-born son on his birthday, celebrating that Beau had turned 13 with a smiley photo of him in his school uniform.

“Today my little man Beau turns 13 . Have the best day because you deserve it . I couldn’t be prouder of the young man you’re turning into,” Jamie wrote on Instagram.

“You’re always smiling and joking and have a great outlook on life that proves you can do anything you want . You will undoubtedly have ups and downs but with your attitude and desire you will deal with them in the same positive way you deal with everything.

“Keep being kind ,well mannered ,fun and have that infectious laugh that always makes me laugh too . Beau I adore you . Happy Birthday mate.”