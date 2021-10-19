We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jamie Redknapp has reportedly married pregnant girlfriend, Frida Andersson-Lourie, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family.

The former footballer and sports commentator, 48, and model Frida Andersson-Lourie, 37, are believed to have tied the knot, months after it was revealed that Jamie and Frida are having a baby.

The couple have since announced the exciting news that they are having a baby boy, with Frida’s due date calculated to be around November.

Jamie and Friday, who started dating in August 2020, married at Chelsea Registry Office in an intimate and private ceremony surrounded by their closest loved ones, OK! reports.

This is Jamie’s second marriage, as he was previously married to Louise Redknapp for 19 years, but the couple split in 2017 following her stint on Strictly Come Dancing. They now co-parent sons, Beau 12, and Charley, 16, who are thought to have been in attendance at Jamie and Frida’s nuptials, along with Jamie’s parents Harry and Sandra Redknapp.

Louise has previously opened up about the divorce, and her heartache, revealing that she felt everyone took Jamie’s side in the split.

She was also reportedly ‘knocked sideways’ by Jamie’s baby news and has talked openly about her struggles following their divorce. But she has said that she is happy for the couple and that “life goes on”.

Frida, who has four children from a previous marriage to US hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie, wore a mid-length, off-the-shoulder, white gown that showed off her baby bump for the big day. She also wore her long blonde hair down in loose waves. Jamie wore a navy suit, and his sons were also seen wearing suits.

The newlyweds are keeping the pregnancy private much like their wedding, but they were spotted leaving the registry office, hand in hand looking blissful.

Frida has now changed her name to Frida Redknapp on her social media sites and the two are no doubt excited to soon be welcoming their new son in just a matter of weeks.

Congratulations Jamie and Frida!