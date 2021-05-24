We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jamie Redknapp and model girlfriend Frida Andersson are reportedly expecting their first child together after 18 months of dating.

The 47-year-old ex-footballer and Sky Sports commentator and 37-year-old are believed to be expecting their first child together.

The Sun has reported Frida is three months pregnant and the couple is ‘delighted’.

This will be Frida’s fifth child, she also shares four children from a previous marriage to US hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie.

Jamie is a father of two, Charley ,16, and Beau ,12, from his previous marriage to Louise Redknapp, 46. Jamie and Louise divorced in 2017 after almost two decades together, but Louise revealed their sons held out hope they would reunite.

A source told The Sun, “Jamie and Frida are absolutely delighted. They’ve been virtually inseparable in lockdown, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength.

“The couple started telling their nearest and dearest last week. Jamie’s been telling pals he’s really excited to be a dad again — less excited about the sleepless nights, and ­nappy-changing.

“But both he and Frida will be brilliant, hands-on parents.”

It is also reported that Jamie’s father Harry Redknapp and his mother Sandra are both very happy about the news that they are going to be grandparents again when the baby is born in November.

Jamie and Louise were married for 19 years and Louise has previously opened up about her heartache and admitted she felt everyone took Jamie’s side in their split. Speaking about it in her autobiography ‘You Got This’.

Louise has also spoken about the couple’s co-parenting and how Jamie’s family refused to cut ties with her.

She previously said “We speak every day because the kids do a million things. We live five minutes from each other and, when you’ve got children, your lives are very much intertwined, ‘I still want to be his best friend, which is impossible.”