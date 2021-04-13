We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jennifer Aniston has dropped bombshell baby news on the highly anticipated Friends Reunion show

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly let slip some major baby news on the Friends reunion show which was filmed last week.

The actress, who is currently filming the second series of The Morning Show, took time out from her busy schedule to meet up with her old Friends co-stars to film the reunion special of the US sitcom in LA.

Jennifer, 52, who shot to fame playing Rachel Green in the hit US sitcom, joined Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), David Schwimmer, (Ross), Matt Le Blanc (Joey) and Matthew Perry (Chandler) to film a special reunion show, which is yet to be aired on HBO Max, but wrapped filming two days ago.

And while many fans just cannot wait to see the six stars reunited on screen, the baby bombshell news that Jennifer, who previously spoke out about second chances being exciting, is said to have dropped during filming has got us even more excited.

Sources told Closer that the emotional reunion prompted Jen to drop some news of her own, as she told her co-stars about her excitement over her new baby arrival.

It’s claimed the twice-divorced actress has decided to adopt a baby girl from Mexican orphanage, Casa Hogar Sion.

Jen has been a long-time supporter of helping out the orphanage, and her friends are now saying the adoption process is set to be finalised by June.

An insider told the publication, “Jen felt the reunion was the perfect time to make her baby announcement to the whole gang. While the girls already knew – as they see each other regularly – she thought it would be special to tell the boys when they were all together, as she rarely sees them these days due to their busy lives and work commitments.”

Reports Jen was looking into adoption swirled back in 2011 before she married her second husband Justin Theroux. However, Jen had always remained tight-lipped on her baby plans and denied such reports but she hinted that she sees children in her future following ‘reunion’ with Brad Pitt.

The insider continued, “Spending almost every waking hour together for a decade, they lived through every detail of each other’s lives and supported each other through all their hard times including Courteney’s fertility struggles and Jen’s painful divorce from Brad Pitt.

“Knowing how much they’ve always wanted this for Jen knowing her history, made it even more poignant for her to tell them her news so they could share and celebrate the milestone chapter in her life.”

“They were all overjoyed when she told them – giving her parenting advice, which she said she’d happily take on once she was settled in,” the source added.

It’s now reported that Jennifer will be a mum in June when she takes her baby girl home.

Meanwhile, fans cannot contain their excitement for the reunion show as the official Friends Instagram account teased the show.