We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez issued a joint statement confirming the end of their relationship.

The pair made the announcement on the Today show in a statement that read, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

There had been reports of a split since March, but neither the singer nor the pro baseballer verified their breakup until now, as their statement continued, “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

They told the Today show at the time that, “all the reports are inaccurate,” and they were “working through some things”.

The end of their relationship comes after Jennifer and Alex announced their engagement in March 2019 when he proposed in the Bahamas.

The pair had plans to wed but it had to be postponed twice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The split could trigger a rift as Alex’s children and J-Lo’s twins had a very close relationship. Not just that, but the couple has a strong public presence as they have attended several events together, including the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones.

Video of the Week

Even though the split comes after years of being together, the singer will be supported by her family, which she mentioned in a recent interview with People magazine, as she explained how they dealt with the coronavirus pandemic as a tight-knit family.