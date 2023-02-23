Jennifer Lopez shares rare snap of her twins in birthday tribute and we feel SO old

Jennifer Lopez has surprised fans by sharing a rare snap of her twins to mark their birthday - and we feel SO old.

The star, who is due to turn 54 later this year, has revealed that her two children (opens in new tab), twins Emme and Max are celebrating their 15th birthday with a rare photograph of her with them as they blow out the candles on their cake.

The Shotgun Wedding star, who is married to Ben Affleck (opens in new tab), following her split from Alex Rodriguez (opens in new tab), gave birth to her babies back in 2008 when she was married to Marc Anthony and in what feels like a blink of an eye, they're suddenly in their mid-teens.

J.Lo captioned the snap, "Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥 I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever 🤍🤍♾️♾️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎂 #Twins pic.twitter.com/BX3dNm3dFKFebruary 22, 2023 See more

And it looks like we're not the only ones who thinks time is flying by, one fan commented, "How on earth are these little angel faces fifteen years old already? Where has the time gone and how can it be paused? HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the sweetest coconuts the world has ever seen! I hope this day is as sweet and beautiful as they are."

Another fan put, "Happy birthday to both of your children. How they grow up so fast by their mother who raised them."

And a third fan added, "I watch them growing up and I still can't believe the coconuts are already teenagers now! Happy Birthday Max and Emme! Even if you guys are all grown up now, you'll always be 's little coconuts forever!"

Jennifer recently channelled her inner-teenager when she shared a loved up snap with husband Ben Affleck for Valentine's Day, revealing that she and Ben got matching tattoos expressing their "commitment" to each other.

Jen had hers inscribed under her bust and Ben's tattoo was placed below his armpit and the design featured their initials J and B plus two arrows crossing.

She captioned the images, "Commitment Happy Valentine’s Day my love (Look for more deets on VDay coming... soon…)"