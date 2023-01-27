As J.Lo prepares to take to the big screen in her new movie Shotgun Wedding, in real-life fans are asking how many children does Jennifer Lopez have and who is her husband?

The singer turned actress is playing lead Darcy opposite John Duhamel (Tom) in the romantic comedy that see's the couple gather their lovable-but-very-opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet.

And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fuelled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones - if they don’t kill each other first.

As we look at all you need to know about Jennifer Lopez' real life family...

How many children does Jennifer Lopez have?

Jennifer Lopez has two children, twins, daughter Emme and son Max who are both aged 14. She gave birth to them in 2008 by c-section and their father is her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Since her wedding to Ben Affleck, Jennifer has three step-children as Ben has daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Speaking about her own child births, in an interview with Wonderwall (opens in new tab) JLo confessed, "I had a C-section but my sister gave birth six months later - we got pregnant around the same time - and she asked me to be in the delivery room with her, and I was, like, 'Wow!' Because I had twins and that was recommended for me to have a C-section, and there was a part of me [that] had thought, 'I didn't get to do it the way that everybody else does.' But when I saw my sister pushing that baby out, I was like, 'Maybe this was all right! Maybe this was a better out.' So that was an experience."

Who is Jennifer Lopez's husband?

Jennifer Lopez is currently married to husband Ben Affleck. The couple, who rekindled their relationship got engaged last year (opens in new tab) for a second time, and just months later tied the knot in Las Vegas. (opens in new tab) Jennifer walked down the aisle to Marc Cohen's song True Companion as they thought it made the "perfect wedding love song" when they were first engaged more than 20 years ago. And Jen actually surprised her husband-to-be by booking Marc to sing the track live.

Their children from their previous marriages walked down the aisle to The Things We've Handed Down. Speaking about the moment, Jennifer said in an interview with Page Six (opens in new tab), "The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined,”

Jen and Ben first met back in 2002 as co-stars on film Gigli and just months later Jen filed for divorce from her then husband Cris Judd, which later saw Ben propose to her.

Having decided to postpone the wedding, the couple broke up in 2004 and Jen went on to marry her third husband Marc Anthony, from 2004-2014 and they had two children. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner (2005-2018) but their marriages ended in divorce, with Jen divorcing in 2014 and Ben in 2015.

And most recently, Jennifer ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in March 2021.

On screen, Jennifer is starring in Prime Video's Shotgun Wedding where she plays a bride who is unsure about getting married and you can watch the official trailer for the movie below...

How many husband has Jennifer Lopez had?

Jennifer Lopez has had four husbands. Her first husband was a Cuban waiter called Ojani Noa, the pair were married from 1997-1998. She went on to marry her backing dancer Cris Judd in 2001 and the pair were together until they split and divorced in 2003. Jennifer's third marriage was with singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014.

Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez, debuts worldwide on Friday, January 27th 2023 and check out how to get cheap cinema tickets (opens in new tab) for your local screening.

