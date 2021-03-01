We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Youtube star Jim Chapman has announced the happy news that he and his fiancée, Sarah Tarleton, are expecting their first baby together, following their engagement in July.

Jim and Sarah took to Instagram to announce the pregnancy news, sharing a photo of the baby’s ultrasound scan.

‘@sarah.tarleton and I would like to introduce you to our teeny tiny little baby,’ Jim captioned the post.

He continued, ‘The joy I felt at this scan was indescribable. Being able to actually see our little wriggler, content in Sarah’s tummy was so wonderful.’

The couple got engaged in July 2020 during a holiday to Mallorca. The couple made their relationship public in June 2019 following Jim’s split from ex-wife Tanya Burr.

Jim said he wanted to “shout from the rooftops” when Sarah’s pregnancy test showed up positive.

He said the news has brought them both “immeasurable joy”.

‘We can’t wait to proudly show our baby off to friends and family, and when we’re ready, the world.’ He added.

The vlogger said to his two million-plus followers, “The last 12 weeks have been such an odd mixture of hopefulness about what’s to come, and worry that all may not be well.”

“I may have had a part in making this little miracle, but I’m sure whoever they turn out to be, they’ll be the making of me.”

Sarah took to Instagram to announce the baby news too, sharing a picture in which she can be seen cradling her baby bump.

She captioned the picture, ‘Very grateful and very excited for 2021 with my now two favourite people @jimchapman’

Fans have flocked to congratulate the couple, with one writing, ‘Congratulations! Wishing you both all the best ❤️’

Another added, ‘ Ahhh what gorgeous news! Congratulations Jim and Sarah 🥂 ❤️’