Jimmy Carr has revealed the name of his baby son, after secretly welcoming his first child with partner Karoline Copping.

The comedian and his partner Karoline were rumoured to have welcomed a baby boy two years ago, with Jimmy finally confirming the happy news that he is a father earlier this year.

During a stand-up show at the O2 Academy in Brixton in September, Jimmy joked, “I had to tell my little boy he’s adopted.

“I mean, he isn’t, but the look on his face. I said, ‘No, no, no, you were adopted, the new family is picking you up tomorrow’,” he added, confirming the existence of his little boy.

What is Jimmy Carr’s son called?

Jimmy has confirmed his son’s unique name, telling The Radio Times that he is named Rockerfeller, after the American billionaire business magnate John D. Rockefeller, adding, “Also with a hint of Chris Rock, the greatest ever comedian.”

When asked if becoming a dad has changed his famously controversial sense of humour, Jimmy continued to say, “It could be a bit of a gear shift, because of the kind of comedy I do. But so far, I’m still telling the same jokes, I’ve got the same sense of humour.”

Who is Jimmy Carr’s wife?

Jimmy has been in a long-term relationship with Karoline Copping since 2001, with the two reportedly meeting at a television interview.

Karoline was working as a commissioning editor for Channel 5 at the time, and Jimmy was auditioning for a show.

Jimmy and Karoline have decided to keep their long-term relationship private. However, they’ve been spotted together at red carpets events and even attended the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

During an appearance on BBC Radio Four’s Desert Island Discs, he discussed the start of their relationship. “It was perfect.”