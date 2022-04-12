Joss Stone reveals she’s pregnant after miscarriage heartache

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Joss Stone has announced she’s pregnant as she opened up about her experience of miscarriage heartache in a brave video message to fans.

Singer Joss Stone has announced the wonderful news that she and her boyfriend Cody DaLuz’s family is set to grow with the arrival of another baby. The couple are understood to have first started dating back in early 2020 and are already proud parents to one-year-old Violet Melissa. Joss Stone gave birth to their daughter in January last year, but now Joss has revealed the sad news that this pregnancy isn’t her first since then.

Reflecting on how life has intense ups and downs, Joss approached her announcement with a desire to open up about going through and coping after a miscarriage in 2021 before becoming pregnant again.

“Hi everyone, how are you doing? So I have a bit of an announcement to make, which is kind of mixed. It’s beautiful and not at the same time. In one sense it’s completely beautiful but the story that comes first is not,” she told her thousands of Instagram followers.

Video of the Week

Joss got emotional as she continued, “Last year in October I lost a baby. Um, and it was really horrible because it was my baby. And I know that a lot of women go through that. It was hard.”

“I went to the doctor and I said to him, ‘Why, why has this happened?’, and he said ‘We don’t know why, Joss, these things just happen’”, she added, before sharing how he reinforced to her, “It’s not your fault.”

Though Joss’ video announcement started on such a heartbreaking note, the singer went on to reveal that after going through such a devastating time, she and Cody are now set to become parents again as she showed a positive pregnancy test.

“So that’s the beautiful part of the story is that there are rainbows after storms and it’s just lovely and I’m very excited and I can’t wait to meet my baby and I hope and pray that everything’s ok,” Joss said. “I’m very excited to announce it but I didn’t want to not acknowledge my baby before.”

Holding up the scans of both babies for her fans to see, she gave fans a deeply personal glimpse.

“Life, doesn’t it give us all sorts of different things to deal with? And we can, we can deal with the good bits and the bad bits. We can deal with the bad bits. We can get through it and loveliness will come.”

Joss’ fans were quick to respond with huge support for everything she had bravely divulged.

“Love you Joss ❤️ thanks for sharing such a beautiful and also challenging moment,” one fan declared powerfully. “God is taking care of everything ❤️ lot of blessings and love love love from Venezuela ✨ and CONGRATS 💖✨”.

Another agreed, gently replying, “😢😢😍😍💜💜it is sad to know what happened but beautiful news!!!so much love❤️❤️hope you re ok”.

“You’re so amazing Joss! Such a beautiful human being!! 🥰🥰Congratulations and all the best to you and Cody ❤️”, a third person said, praising Joss’ honesty and bravery.

Whilst another fan praised Joss for taking the step to share such personal news as they wrote, “Thank you so much for sharing your story, you’re such a brave woman, and congratulations for the new baby, the best wishes for you and your family ♥️”.

Joss revealed that she will be rearranging several upcoming gigs as she and Cody prepare to welcome their adorable new arrival.