During an interview with Piers Morgan on Life Stories, Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway was moved to tears as she made a heartfelt confession about ‘loneliness.’

Kate broke down in tears as she described how she has coped over the last 13 months after her husband Derek spent well over a year in the hospital’s intensive care unit after catching Coronavirus in March 2020.

After waking up from his coma, he has battled the impacts of long Covid, suffering damage to his liver and pancreas, as well as clots in his lungs.

While appearing on the Sunday night show, the GMB host admitted she feels “lonely” since things have changed and his “presence reminds her of the absence.”

Kate, who recently made an exciting move over to the BBC to present a new show, told Piers Morgan, “There are lots of moments of joy in that, recognition, moments with the children where he definitely knows what they’re saying to him and remembers things.

“But there is no way of knowing what the future is and, in the meantime, it’s a strange thing Piers…” she added.

And, her tearful confession to Piers isn’t the first time she’s evoked sadness; she recently brought Holly Willoughby to tears on This Morning after speaking openly about Derek.

Kate’s heartbreaking confession continued as she explained, “I want him there and I want him back, but some days his presence reminds me of the absence, so you can feel very lonely.

“I feel like I just want to talk to Derek. Even though I believe he’s there, he can’t be there in that same way. I love him more than ever by the way.”

Kate revealed that Derek is in a “terrible state” but he can now say the words “I love you” in a recent health update.

She said, “It’s devastated him. From the top of his head to the tip of his toe.

“His digestive system, his liver, his kidneys, his heart, his nervous system. We’re pretty sure that the inflammation did pass through the brain. He still can’t communicate, he still has issues with mobility. Fundamentally, he’s in a terrible state. Look, he’s alive, Piers.”

Kate and Piers both recalled Derek’s “Hello” and “Thank you” phone call before their candid interview.

If you haven’t yet seen Kate’s interview with Piers Morgan, you can view a clip below…

Piers Morgan Life Stories with Kate Garraway is also available to watch on the ITV Hub.