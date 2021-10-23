We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has confirmed that she is replacing Piers Morgan as the new host of ITV's Life Stories after he announced his departure from the series.





Kate Garraway spoke of her exciting new project on Good Morning Britain on Friday, revealing that she will be interviewed by her former co-star on the show before she takes over the role.

“I have to go through the gambit of being interviewed by him on Life Stories first, before he goes off to pastures new,” she told colleague Ranvir Singh, who congratulated Kate on her new job.

“It will be lovely, and I’ve got a big list of people I want to talk to,” she added before reeling off names like Sir Tom Jones and Dawn French.

Kate’s sit-down with Piers is expected to air later this year. She will then present the final three episodes in early 2022.

Piers confirmed his departure from the series on Twitter on Thursday evening, writing: “BREAKING NEWS: I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows.

“My final one will be with my fabulous friend @kategarraway and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. It’s been a blast!

“Life Stories has been a special part of my life for 12 years & I’m so grateful to all the amazing guests, the brilliant LS production team led by fabulous @ennovyrednaxela – and of course to you, the viewers. Thank you!”

Many of his fans were sad to see him go but expressed their joy over his replacement. One responded to his tweets: “Sorry to see you are leaving Life Stories & ITV in general, it’s a shame things went so astray with #GMB. Kate will be great as your replacement but it won’t be the same. Good luck.”

Strictly star Dan Walker also replied: “You’ve had some amazing guests over the years. I’m sure @kategarraway will be brilliant. All the best with the new show.”

A third added of Kate Garraway: “Kate’s just brilliant and empathetic. I think that’ll help to make a good interview. Congratulations Kate and good luck.”