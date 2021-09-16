We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Piers Morgan has announced huge career move - six months after quitting Good Morning Britain.

Piers Morgan has confirmed he will be returning to work at the place where he got his ‘first big break’ to be a columnist and host of a new global TV show.

The deal, which is being described as a “bigger comeback than Cristiano Ronaldo”, will see Piers return to his roots at The Sun newspaper, providing content for his column both online and in print for The Sun and New York Post.

He will also be hosting a brand new daily TV show, called talkTV, that will air on weeknights in the UK and Australia, and in addition, he will present a series of True Crime documentaries.

Piers sensationally quit ITV daytime show Good Morning Britain back in March after a row over his comments made about Meghan Markle and stormed off set.

He received more than 60,000 Ofcom complaints but he was later cleared after being found ‘not in breach’ of the broadcast code by the broadcasting governing body.

And now he has announced his new role. In breaking the news, Piers tweeted, ‘BREAKING: I’ve gone home. Great to be rejoining Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation after 28 years. The place I started my media career, with the boss who gave me my first big break. We’re going to have a lot of fun….’

Piers has described his new show as a “fearless forum for lively debate” which will “celebrate the right of everyone to have an opinion.”

And following on from his bestselling book Wake Up, Piers Morgan has signed a new book deal which is set to be published worldwide with HarperCollins.

Anyone who has crossed Piers will wonder whether they will be subject matter in his upcoming book.

And fans who were secretly hoping he would make a return to GMB alongside Susanna Reid will be disappointed but he will be making a return to TV screens – just not ITV ones.

Susanna tweeted her former co-host to say ‘Congratulations @piersmorgan’.

One fan wrote, ‘Good to have you back on our screens. I would’ve still liked to see you back on GMB.’

Another fan added, ‘Congratulations Piers that’s fantastic news!’

And a third said, ‘Absolutely wonderful news x I have missed you on tv you kept me going through the pandemic stuck abroad and will continue to watch you! Congratulations!’

A fourth fan wasn’t convinced and added, ‘Nooooooo.’

Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman of News Corp, said, “Piers is the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire.

“Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling.

“He has many passionate fans around the world and we look forward to expanding his audience in the UK, at Fox Nation, Sky News Australia, The Sun and New York Post.”

Piers Morgan admitted he was ‘lucky to be alive’ over the summer after catching Covid at the football held in Wembley.

Piers’ wife Celia Walden, took a photo of Piers and captioned it, ‘Someone’s got a spring in their step today. Wonder why…’ and Piers shared the same snap and added, ‘Is it going back to work day?’

Meanwhile, Piers, who scooped an TRIC award for Best TV Presenter, is expected to gather some of his celebrity friends to be guests on the show.

Let the ratings battle commence…