We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has revealed her home was ruined by freak flooding ahead of her son Billy's birthday celebrations.

Kate Garraway has experienced even more bad luck after her home was flooded ahead of her son Billy’s 12th birthday.

The Good Morning Britain TV presenter had husband Derek Draper return home following his year-long Covid battle. But the ITV daytime star suffered a setback of her own after discovering their family home had been flooded.

The run of bad luck comes just weeks after her family holiday was thrown into chaos by an unexpected hospital dash.

Kate told her co-hosts, Charlotte Hawkins, Pip Tomson, and weatherman Alex Beresford, that she had been affected by the UK’s ‘nightmare’ freak weather.

“My weather week has been…I have lived the weather of the week, Alex,” she said. “Severe flooding in the storms on Monday night so woke up on Tuesday morning to find…we live on a hill – so you come in the door at one level and you go down the steps to the back garden – everything underneath completely flooded.”

Charlotte expressed her shock at Kate Garraway home ruined, and Kate added, “Completely flooded. Total nuisance. Total nightmare.”

But the mum-of-two, to daughter Darcey, 15, and son Billy, praised the help of Derek’s father and her auntie Di for aiding the big clean-up operation.

She revealed, “Thanks to Grandad, Derek’s dad, and Auntie Di, we have managed to clear it all out.”

But with son Billy, 11, due to celebrate his 12th birthday, she confessed that despite a heatwave on the way, there was something else that might dampen their party spirit.

“It’s absolutely lovely, we’ve got good weather and it’s going to be a paddling pool party.

“The only problem is in the clearout we’ve thrown away the pool,” Kate confessed.

Kate previously revealed she had her home and garden adapted so that it could be more wheelchair friendly, giving her husband Derek access.

And it’s not the first time Kate Garraway home has been ruined. A pipe burst before Christmas and the water flooded inside her home on what was her first festive season without Derek.

And as her husband continues to make slow progress now he is surrounded by his family, Kate has warned that she faces a new heartbreaking reality over Derek’s Covid recovery progress.