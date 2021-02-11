We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has revealed she has not been able to visit her husband Derek Draper in hospital since December.

The Good Morning Britain host’s husband Derek has been in hospital for almost a year now, having contracted coronavirus in March 2020.

The virus had a huge impact on his body and Derek remains in intensive care and has not been home since he was admitted 11 months ago.

In September, Derek became the UK’s longest suffering Covid patient battling the illness in hospital.

Kate and her children Darcey, 14, and William, 11, were lucky enough to be able to visit Derek at Christmas but have not seen him since, due to the lockdown that was introduced in January.

Sharing the pain she is facing on Good Morning Britain today, Kate explained that she had taken some much-needed time off work amid the heartache.

“I’ve taken some time off; very kindly ITV have given me some time off, I hadn’t been feeling very well.

“I took some holiday leave, at home because I know holidays are controversial, literally within the four walls of my home, had a lot of sleep and a bit of medicine and feeling much better.

“I haven’t been able to see him, I haven’t seen him since Christmas.

“He’s back in a situation now looking at strangers in masks, I think that’s a situation for everybody whose got someone they love in hospital at the moment it’s not unique to him.”

Video of the Week

Confessing some feelings of hopelessness for Derek who may never fully recover from the Covid health battle, Kate added, “It’s tough, it’s also the same for people in care homes. When you’re someone like him who is dealing with unconsciousness problems and trying to emerge, I can’t help but fear that it’s not helpful.

“There is no end in sight to that and that’s really tough.”