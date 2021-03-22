We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has opened up on the heartbreaking moment her husband Derek Draper told her 'there's no way out'.



Kate’s husband Derek was admitted to hospital a year ago after becoming seriously ill with coronavirus and has now become the longest treated Covid patient in the UK.

He is now living in a state called a prolonged disorder of consciousness and is battling the huge impact the virus has had on his body.

In a clip from last November, shared in Kate’s upcoming ITV documentary Finding Derek, her husband can be heard admitting how much he was struggling to cope with the health turmoil.

“Derek had been drifting in and out of consciousness and when he said that, it was absolutely devastating, but it showed me he was still in there,” Kate explains in the clip from the documentary, which airs fully on Tuesday March 23rd.

Kate Garraway – The Power Of Hope: A story of love, fear and never giving up

Kate’s book about Derek’s devastating health battle and the impact it’s had on their family is out April 29th. View at Amazon

“Even though it was terrible to think his spirits were so low.”

In the footage, Derek and Kate, who share 14-year-old daughter Darcey and 11-year-old son Billy, are speaking via FaceTime.

“Kate, there’s no way out. There’s no way out. I’ve got to the point where I just think f*** it. Just f*** it,” Derek says in the heart wrenching clip.

Kate asks, “As in die?”

“Yes… I don’t know how to cope, I don’t know how to cope,” a teary Derek responds.

Kate, who recently admitted her sad fears for daughter Darcey, shared heartbreaking details of what Covid has done to Derek’s mind and body, speaking on The One Show about the documentary and her book, The Power of Hope.

“You see what must be agony for him. Well, his brain has always been his best friend, he’s lived on his wit, and suddenly his brain – which also we know controls the body – is no longer his friend and he’s fighting to get out.

Video of the Week

“It is not like the coma we see in movies where people are lying in a vegetative state. He can open his eyes and before Christmas there was a lot of progress with words and communication and things.”

Sharing an analogy to describe how it feels to see Derek remain unwell for months on end, Kate said, “But what I feel like is that I am on a lifeboat somehow and he is coming up and down. Sorry, this sounds very figurative but that is how it feels.”