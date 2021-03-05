We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway is expected to host a special ITV documentary that offers an ‘intimate insight’ into her husband Derek Draper’s battle with Covid-19.

It comes after Kate admitted her devastation over not being able to visit Derek in hospital, amid his ongoing battle.

Kate, 53, has spent the last year with heartache as her husband Derek, 53, remains in intensive care suffering multiple complications 12 months after he was first admitted with coronavirus.

And now the Good Morning Britain host is set to front an upcoming ITV special called Finding Derek, which will offer viewers an ‘intimate insight and unflinching account’ into her husband’s ongoing battle with the deadly virus.

Finding Derek, was announced as part of ITV’s spring and summer schedule, and will show Kate, 53, recall the past 12 months as she discusses coping with the impact of Covid-19 on her family, as well as meeting survivors of the disease.

ITV said in a statement, “Kate offers an unflinching account of the profound effects on her family and on others as she opens up on camera for the first time on the reality of the past 12 months.

“As Kate lays bare in the film, her family, along with many others who have suffered the effects of the virus, is now facing the reality of adjusting to a very different way of life to the one they lived before the pandemic hit.”

While Derek no longer has coronavirus, it’s left him suffering from multiple health conditions including diabetes and holes in his heart and lungs.

Kate has continued to update fans on his progress and raise awareness and her book, The Power of Hope is released next month.

Kate, who is juggling work with looking after their two children daughter Darcey, 14, and son Billy, 11, has revealed her children aren’t looking forward to going back to school when they reopen across the country. She told viewers, ‘There’s a lot of people very excited about that – apart from my kids! who are basically not being schooled by me! So therefore, are facing up to the reality of having to get their heads around some education!’

Co-host Ben Shepherd added, “There is definitely a benefit of having schooled your children to make them realise how brilliant their teachers are, and desperately want them to get back to school.”

But Kate replied, “Actually, to be honest, they are very excited about seeing friends at school and getting back into the swing of it. But probably not as excited as mums and dads out there!”